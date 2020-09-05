Thumbs up to taking a protest break
I appreciate those who are peaceful protesters. But I would like to suggest a three-week sit out, don’t show up for peaceful protests. What is going on now is not working. The thugs, paid rioters, etc who are looking to kill, maim, destroy will have no excuse. We can hope they will do each other in and we will be done with them.
— Linnet Botkin
Thumbs up to Gallery One
Thumbs up to Gallery One for keeping art alive and kicking during recent hard times. They are open, continuing to have classes (online), and having Paint Ellensburg this weekend. Check it out!
— Marte Fallshore
Thumbs up to keeping conversation going
Thanks for Larry Lowther’s letter Sept. 2 ‘Options for murals supporting black lives’. Once again, Larry has provided our community discussion with the analysis that understands deeply the systemic racism we face. This issue needs to be publicly addressed in all communities in this country. I will repeat what Larry said: “Silence on the part of our political leaders supports the perpetuation of racial injustice.” Also thanks to Nation of Mike articles, Heather Stewman series and The Record editorials regarding racial issues which keeps the conversation active, which it should be.
— Meghan Anderson
Thumbs down to allowing Central students back
Thumbs down to o Central Washington University to allow students back on campus for fall quarter, not having any plans to control them from spreading COVID-19 into our community.
— Freddie Watterson
Thumbs up to Ellensburg Public Library
An enthusiastic second thumbs up to the Ellensburg Library and to Josephine Camrillo and the Ellensburg Library staff. Our library has always gone above and beyond in services and materials provided for our community; the staff is professional, personable, and always willing to help. This is especially so during these CrAzY times. Josephine and staff, you are very much appreciated. Thank you!
— Debra and Warren Prigge
Thumbs up to Kittitas Valley Healthcare
Thumbs up to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for their page in the rodeo supplement to the Daily Record, in which they recognized the Pioneer Spirit and that “we’ll not only get through this, but we’ll emerge stronger, wiser, and kinder.” Placing their words on the background of one of beautiful old barn pictures underscored the emotion.
— Judith Sanders
Thumbs down to Craig’s Hill webcam
Gigantic thumbs down to Ellensburg City Council’s for wasting $5,000 of taxpayer’s money on totally useless Craig’s Hill Webcam. The City’s website states that “The City of Ellensburg is monitoring activity at Reed Park. This webcam provides a live feed of information about the use of Reed Park.” After dusk you can see more detail on the Moon’s surface than on the City’s webcam. Underage drinkers and pot smokers appreciate that a lot.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs up to community garden gardeners
Thumbs up to Becca, Sarah, Bill and gardeners who have worked hard to make the downtown community gardens a place to grow flowers, vegetables and friendships.
— Karen Stansbery
Thumbs up to Kittitas County Commissioners
They understand that they work for us and not the other way around. We the people are adult enough to make our own decisions about how to open our schools. We are also responsible enough to deal with the consequences. The science and media has been rather confusing and consensus seems to just be getting political. A leap of faith is called for and we can handle it without cowering in fear!
— Dan Miles