Thumbs up to Taylor Crouch, Anthony Clayton and Cory Wright for helping me navigate the tax appeal process. We’re lucky to have county employees who care!
Thumbs down to Kim Schrier
Thumbs down to Kim Schrier our District 8 Congress person. She votes in lock step with Nancy Pelosi. Kim and Nancy are holding up a stimulus to the people in order to get bail out money for New York and California. She voted to impeach Trump for doing what Joe Biden actually did. Vote for Jessie Jensen and get rid of the Nancy Pelosi wanna be.
Thumbs up to Dale Bambrick’s letter
Thumbs up to the letter “Willing to make effort to be nice, less partisan” by Dale Bambrick, Oct. 7. I appreciated his light-hearted attempt to offer a sense of humor regarding the partisan division. Well done Dale: high road taken!
Thumbs down to Postal Service big shots
Hoping to get our ballots soon? Thumbs down to the big shots in the Postal Service for creating intolerable conditions — so much so that six workers quit. Tell me where to pick up my ballot and I will. Thumbs up to anyone who can “fix” our nations postal service.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to accurate golfers
The year 2020 is going down in the books for a lot of reasons — some horrible, others sad and some just weird — but it will also be the year in which four people hit holes in one within the span of less than a month on the same hole (No. 9) on the Ellensburg Golf course. Call it an anomaly or just a run of luck.
Thumbs up Upper County food drive
The Cle Elum Downtown Association and HopeSource are partnering on a food drive, which started Friday. Drop off items at any of the following businesses: Cavallini’s Gifts and Décor, Cle Elum Pharmacy, Cle Elum Eagle’s 649, Dru Bru, Hair Affair, Mike’s Tavern, North West Physical Therapy, P1FCU, Pioneer Coffee Company and Stella’s. It continues to Oct. 31.
It does not get any better than a 5-0 star, does it? These Seahawks not only win but they entertain in borderline heart-stopping fashion (at least for Seahawks fans). As fun as it is to watch the Hawk game on Sunday, this weekend’s bye comes at the right time for Seattle, which needs a few players to recover from injury, and fans who might need a little stress relief.