Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg

Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg! Glad to hear that the city is working towards solving the staffing shortage at the Ellensburg Animal Shelter and working towards providing “the services the shelter is known for.” Thank you!

— Dolores Gonzalez

Thumbs up to DOT reader boards

Thumbs up to WSDOT for making use of the highway readerboards with messages about the importance of Covid vaccinations and boosters. We face a public health catastrophe and those are the kind of actions that will help.

— Barry Brunson

Thumbs up to appointment of Monica Miller

Thumbs up for city council for doing something right in appointing Monica Miller as new council member. On natural gas; still under discussion.

— Paula McMinn

Thumbs down to Jay’s commienazi

Thumbs down to Jay’s commienazi Gestapo and our local little Hitlers for terrorizing businesses in town. You feel the urge to demonstrate some reasons for your existence, how important you are as power is slipping away from the grasp of your claws— that drive you insane, doesn’t it? You useless sponges need real jobs and that is what is coming to you after the November elections.

— Stan Blazynski

Thumbs down President Biden

Thumbs down President Biden caught on a hot mic insulting Peter Doocy for doing his job by calling him a “a stupid son of a bitch”. That is totally insulting and attacking Peter Doocy’s mother. Also, for allowing fentanyl from China to cross over the border with Mexico.

— Les Peratrovich

Thumbs up to kindness of strangers

To the nice people who donated afghans to the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter. I wish you had been there to see how the people who received these gifts reacted. Some wrapped them around their shoulders, some made pillows, some spread them on their beds, some held them lovingly, all admired their vibrant colors and incredible softness. It was a very touching moment! We felt the love you knitted into these blankets and we gratefully send our love back to you.

— Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter

Tags

Recommended for you