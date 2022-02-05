...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are occurring now and
will be gradually diminishing through the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Thumbs up to the city of Ellensburg! Glad to hear that the city is working towards solving the staffing shortage at the Ellensburg Animal Shelter and working towards providing “the services the shelter is known for.” Thank you!
— Dolores Gonzalez
Thumbs up to DOT reader boards
Thumbs up to WSDOT for making use of the highway readerboards with messages about the importance of Covid vaccinations and boosters. We face a public health catastrophe and those are the kind of actions that will help.
— Barry Brunson
Thumbs up to appointment of Monica Miller
Thumbs up for city council for doing something right in appointing Monica Miller as new council member. On natural gas; still under discussion.
— Paula McMinn
Thumbs down to Jay’s commienazi
Thumbs down to Jay’s commienazi Gestapo and our local little Hitlers for terrorizing businesses in town. You feel the urge to demonstrate some reasons for your existence, how important you are as power is slipping away from the grasp of your claws— that drive you insane, doesn’t it? You useless sponges need real jobs and that is what is coming to you after the November elections.
— Stan Blazynski
Thumbs down President Biden
Thumbs down President Biden caught on a hot mic insulting Peter Doocy for doing his job by calling him a “a stupid son of a bitch”. That is totally insulting and attacking Peter Doocy’s mother. Also, for allowing fentanyl from China to cross over the border with Mexico.
— Les Peratrovich
Thumbs up to kindness of strangers
To the nice people who donated afghans to the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter. I wish you had been there to see how the people who received these gifts reacted. Some wrapped them around their shoulders, some made pillows, some spread them on their beds, some held them lovingly, all admired their vibrant colors and incredible softness. It was a very touching moment! We felt the love you knitted into these blankets and we gratefully send our love back to you.