Thumbs up to Daily Record
Thank you, Daily Record, for being out there covering our news in Kittitas County during this health crisis. There are many places to find out what’s going on globally and nationally, but only one place to learn about efforts in our community to combat COVID-19. Your informative and timely work is appreciated.
Thumbs up to Dr. John Merrill-Steskal column
Thank you Dr. John Merrill-Steskal for the solid information about why vaccinations for kids do double duty protecting adults as well.
Thumbs up to Nick Zentner
Thumbs up to Nick Zentner for bringing us continuous educative and entertaining streaming geology classes. He is our state gem.
The following are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to Stevena House
House has organized a group of local sewers to make needed medical supplies. This is a fantastic idea and once again reflects how Kittitas County residents pitch in to help each other in a time of need.
Thumbs up to complying with stay-at-home rule
Complying with this rule is a financial hardship for many, but enduring the short term pain in the best way to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The heroes of the COVID-19 outbreak literally will not be seen.
Thumbs up to Spice Rye Band
There is no doubt that these are trying times, but there are those out there trying to lift our spirits. Ellensburg’ Spiced Rye band (Larry and Re Hart) are live streaming a performance from 6 to 8 p.m., every Friday on Facebook. If there was ever a time we needed voices lifted in song, this is it.
Thumbs up to communication technology
Advances in communication technology have made it much easier for people to hold meetings with both audio and video with people is separate locations. One thing COVID-19 is doing to introducing more people to these options which will lead to more meetings taking place without requiring people to travel.
Thumbs up to restart of Grab and Go meals
After a hiatus for spring break, the Ellensburg School District and FISH Food Bank will restart the grab and go meals for children in need. The lunch pick will still be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morgan Middle School. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this effort.
Thumbs down to no MLB opening day
Yes, there are so many things not happening to bemoan so perhaps it is wrong to fixate on games that cannot be played, but baseball is spring and spring is a period of rejuvenation and celebration of life anew. Plus, while no one else really believed it, this was going to be the Mariners year.