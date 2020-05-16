Thumbs up to The Pearl

Thumbs up to the owner of The Pearl restaurant for surprising our family of six with a Mother’s Day brunch. We were on a walk in downtown Eburg when he stopped his car and gave us the meal. He picked us at random! It was a delicious and gourmet brunch. Can’t thank him and his talented chefs enough!
Thumbs up to Ali and Jeff Dermond
We have some wonderfully generous people here in town ready to help out others, not seeking to be identified but I thought it appropriate to do so. Ali and Jeff Dermond made a purchase from Windy N Ranch to donate to FISH which we did. Thank you Ali and Jeff for your generosity.
Thumbs down to not wearing a mask in stores
Thumbs Down to all the people at the grocery store that don’t wear a mask. This seems mostly younger people. If you don’t die from the virus, it may still reduce your lifespan by 11 years.
Thumbs down to word choice in article
Thumbs down to article about retiring PUD commissioner after 59 years in Public Power. Shouldn’t that be Public Service?
The following are stuff submitted:
Thumbs up to Ben Burke’s Make-A-Wish day
The Make A Wish Foundation is amazing. This week the organizations helped bring the outdoor back to 17-year-old Ben Burke of Ronald with looks to be a cross between an ATV and a motorized wheelchair. Howard Medical Supplies of Yakima helped make this wish happen as well. A huge shout out to all involved.
Thumbs up to more take-out options
In the past couple of weeks more restaurants have started offering take-out/carry out options. If you have not checked in on your favorite place to eat lately, you should definitely give and look and see if that option is now available.
Thumbs up to filing for office
People seeking elected official in the fall election filed this past week. Kudos to all who seeking office — democracy does not work without you — and best of luck in the campaigns to come.