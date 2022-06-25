Subscribe
Thumbs up to Title IX
Thumbs up to women standing up and for fighting for Title IX. It has been 50 years.
— Les Peratrovich
Thumbs up to Rufus Tech
Thumbs up to everyone at Rufus Tech, especially Ivan! They successfully restored my crashed computer and I am very grateful!
— Cindy McMeans
Thumbs down to Trump’s treason
Why is Trumps dangerous efforts to remain in power not treason?
— Ronald Nelson
Thumbs down to lack of flags on Juneteenth
Thumbs down to the Boy Scouts who chose to ignore Juneteenth, failing to post flags for the national holiday after more than a year’s notice to prepare.
— Steve Verhey
