Thumbs up to Title IX

Thumbs up to women standing up and for fighting for Title IX. It has been 50 years.

— Les Peratrovich

Thumbs up to Rufus Tech

Thumbs up to everyone at Rufus Tech, especially Ivan! They successfully restored my crashed computer and I am very grateful!

— Cindy McMeans

Thumbs down to Trump’s treason

Why is Trumps dangerous efforts to remain in power not treason?

— Ronald Nelson

Thumbs down to lack of flags on Juneteenth

Thumbs down to the Boy Scouts who chose to ignore Juneteenth, failing to post flags for the national holiday after more than a year’s notice to prepare.

— Steve Verhey

