Thumbs up to vaccine clinic

Thumbs up to the incredibly well organized COVID vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds!

— Frankie Storlie

Thumbs up to all involved with vaccine clinic

Thumbs up to Kittitas County Health Department, and the whole team of volunteers that vaccinated us yesterday at the fairgrounds! Everybody there was friendly, helpful and supportive, and the process went like clockwork. Thank you to all!

— Bill and Rhoda Barber

Thumbs down to city of Ellensburg

Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg for not shoveling snow from the island crosswalks and bike lanes on Seventh Avenue.

— Gordon Kelly

Thumbs up to light pollution

Thumbs up to light pollution. A few more flashy signs and we won’t have to be bothered by all that annoying hoo-ha up in the night sky ever again.

— Tedd Hansen

Thumbs up to restoring Renslow Trestle

A thumbs up to Washington State Parks Eastern Region for repurposing a relic, the historic Renslow Trestle. The Friends of the Kittitas Depot. Thank you!

— Pat Cort

Thumbs down to disposing Christmas tree at park

Thumbs down to the person who disposed of their Christmas tree with tinsel in the Alder Street park trash can. Aside from the act itself, the environmentally-damaging tinsel blew all over the park.

— James Michael

