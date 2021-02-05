Thumbs up to vaccine clinic
Thumbs up to the incredibly well organized COVID vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds!
Thumbs up to all involved with vaccine clinic
Thumbs up to Kittitas County Health Department, and the whole team of volunteers that vaccinated us yesterday at the fairgrounds! Everybody there was friendly, helpful and supportive, and the process went like clockwork. Thank you to all!
Thumbs down to city of Ellensburg
Thumbs down to the city of Ellensburg for not shoveling snow from the island crosswalks and bike lanes on Seventh Avenue.
Thumbs up to light pollution
Thumbs up to light pollution. A few more flashy signs and we won’t have to be bothered by all that annoying hoo-ha up in the night sky ever again.
Thumbs up to restoring Renslow Trestle
A thumbs up to Washington State Parks Eastern Region for repurposing a relic, the historic Renslow Trestle. The Friends of the Kittitas Depot. Thank you!
Thumbs down to disposing Christmas tree at park
Thumbs down to the person who disposed of their Christmas tree with tinsel in the Alder Street park trash can. Aside from the act itself, the environmentally-damaging tinsel blew all over the park.