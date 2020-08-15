Thumbs up to Ward Rugh crew
Thumbs up to the Ward Rugh crew who saved the week-old five baby kittens from being compacted into hay bales. All now healthy survivors.
Thumbs up to postal employees
Thumbs up to our local postal employees as well as those nationwide who are working under difficult conditions right now. Going to the post office is quick, easy and convenient and the employees always seem to have a positive attitude. We are getting our mail on time as well which is greatly appreciated. Thanks for all you do.
Thumbs up to Meghan Anderson letter
Thumbs up to Meghan Anderson for her accurate description of our present government. Need more Republicans admitting this president is not the answer. Coronavirus aside, our country is in a mess. It’s not what Democrats are doing, it’s the stupid, self-serving moves this man makes. Get off of Facebook, Twitter or whatever, and read or watch the news. If you’re “a fake or hoax “ believer, then do some fact checking as Meghan has suggested. You might learn some truth. It’s all about him! He does NOT care about the rest of us, the little people. That includes you Republicans, too!
Thumbs down to Democratic Party
Thumbs down to the Democrat Party. Joe Biden advertisement: Wanted Vice President Must be Black and Female No experience necessary DNC will train.
Thumbs up to city of Ellensburg employees
Thumbs up to all city employees who make Ellensburg a comfortable place to live. Each time I have contacted them they have been accommodating, pleasant and helpful.
The following thumbs are staff submitted:
Thumbs up to FISH mobile kitchen
The FISH Food Bank continues to step and meet the needs that arise in Kittitas County. The addition of the food banks food truck/mobile kitchen to serve vulnerable populations in the county is yet another example. Kudos to all involved.
OK, not everyone is going to agree with this one, but the up and down nature of summer temperatures has been nice. We’ve had some heat, but not so prolonged that it makes life difficult for those without air conditioning. It has been a bit cooler than normal at night, but usually the next day is pretty nice. It also helps, if you have a fondness for a summer breeze.