Thumbs up to writing. We get to express ourselves and enjoy other people’s writing. It helps give our voices and opinions to others. Writing for fun is a great excuse for kids who are trying to get out of doing other homework. “A virus ate my virtual homework,” is the best excuse we could come up with for not finishing our math homework today.
— Amira Thomas and Delilah Corona
Thumbs up to FISH volunteers
This is a special thumbs up to the awesome volunteers at FISH Food Bank, the cooks, the staff, the parking attendants who handed out warm Thanksgiving meals on a really cold day. Two members of my immediate family had Turkey with all the trimmings because of them. Thank you and God bless you for making this holiday a little less bleak.
Thumbs up to Joe Biden. While speaking in Ottumwa, Iowa, in June of 2019 Biden said: “I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We’re gonna cure cancer.” Now we get to see if Bidens a liar or not!
The following are historical quotes regarding Thanksgiving
Thumbs up to giving thanks in tough times
“The Pilgrims made seven times more graves than huts. No Americans have been more impoverished than these who, nevertheless, set aside a day of thanksgiving.”
“I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage.”
Thumbs up to what you do have
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”
Thumbs up to uniquely American day
“There is one day that is ours. There is one day when all we Americans who are not self-made go back to the old home to eat saleratus biscuits and marvel how much nearer to the porch the old pump looks than it used to. Thanksgiving Day is the one day that is purely American.”
– O. Henry, Two Thanksgiving Day Gentlemen