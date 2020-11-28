Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thumbs up to writing

Thumbs up to writing. We get to express ourselves and enjoy other people’s writing. It helps give our voices and opinions to others. Writing for fun is a great excuse for kids who are trying to get out of doing other homework. “A virus ate my virtual homework,” is the best excuse we could come up with for not finishing our math homework today.

— Amira Thomas and Delilah Corona

Thumbs up to FISH volunteers

This is a special thumbs up to the awesome volunteers at FISH Food Bank, the cooks, the staff, the parking attendants who handed out warm Thanksgiving meals on a really cold day. Two members of my immediate family had Turkey with all the trimmings because of them. Thank you and God bless you for making this holiday a little less bleak.

— Pam Phree

Thumbs down to Joe Biden

Thumbs up to Joe Biden. While speaking in Ottumwa, Iowa, in June of 2019 Biden said: “I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We’re gonna cure cancer.” Now we get to see if Bidens a liar or not!

— Pat Fischer

The following are historical quotes regarding Thanksgiving

Thumbs up to giving thanks in tough times

“The Pilgrims made seven times more graves than huts. No Americans have been more impoverished than these who, nevertheless, set aside a day of thanksgiving.”

– H.U. Westermayer

Thumbs up to gravy

“I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage.”

– Erma Bombeck

Thumbs up to what you do have

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

– Oprah Winfrey

Thumbs up to uniquely American day

“There is one day that is ours. There is one day when all we Americans who are not self-made go back to the old home to eat saleratus biscuits and marvel how much nearer to the porch the old pump looks than it used to. Thanksgiving Day is the one day that is purely American.”

– O. Henry, Two Thanksgiving Day Gentlemen

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.