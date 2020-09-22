The American Goldfinch is our state bird. We are fortunate to enjoy these colorful and lively finches all year. In the summer, you can see them bouncing on thistles and sunflowers alike.
Many people with wild or planted sunflowers in their yards enjoy watching these acrobats hang upside down to pull seeds out from the spent flower heads this time of year.
Goldfinch in winter will congregate in weedy fields and at feeders, making musical and plaintive calls. Stocking a feeder with Black Oil Sunflower or Nyjer Thistle seed will surely bring flocks of finches to your feeders.
In most regions this is a late nester, beginning to nest in mid-summer, perhaps to assure a peak supply of late-summer seeds for feeding young. Goldfinches time their nesting as well to flowering thistles, the down of which they love to line their nests.
In summer, the male is a bright yellow with a striking black crown and black and white wing bars. The female is paler yellow-gray. In the winter, both sexes are pale yellow-gray, while still maintaining the black and white wing bars. Watch the males at your feeders gradually turn yellow next spring.
