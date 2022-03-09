This little bird, about 4 1/2 inches in length, is one of the three nuthatches that we have in this area. They can be found here all year if food in the winter is abundant, in the forest and in wooded backyards that hang feeders of suet.
The male and female are similar, with a dark gray back, short tail, and a distinctive white stripe across the eye, but the rusty red breast of the male is darker than that of the female.
The name “nuthatch” derives from the bird’s habit of wedging a hard food item such as a nut into a bark crevice and “hatching” or hacking at it with their bill to open it. Their bills are distinctively long and straight, with the lower bill angled upward at the tip, which helps the bird to pry open pieces of bark on a trunk to expose food.
In addition to nuts and bark insects, they also eat seeds from the tree canopy. In the fall and winter, nuthatches and other winter birds will cache food for future consumption. In the case of the nuthatch, these caches often contain only one seed or nut, and are located in crevices of bark or branches and then covered with lichen, other tree debris, or snow. Nuthatches are monogamous, and nest in cavities.
The red-breasted nuthatch usually excavates its own cavity, which may take up to two months. They smear sap around the entrance to their nest, probably to discourage predators. Their five to seven eggs are white, blotched with brown, and lie in a bed of shreds of bark and grass.
Although nuthatches and woodpeckers both forage for insects on the vertical sides of tree trunks, the two families are not closely related. Woodpeckers and wood creepers are able to only feed moving up a tree trunk. In contrast, nuthatches forage moving up and down a trunk. They are able to do this because their short legs and long claws allow them to cling with a single leg to the trunk, while using the other leg as a prop. They do not use their tails as props on the trunk, as woodpeckers and creepers do.
The reason that nuthatches feed sometimes moving down a trunk is unknown; studies have shown that it is actually more efficient to feed moving up a trunk, as woodpeckers do! Perhaps this dual feeding strategy helps the nuthatch find food that may be missed by exclusive upward-moving birds, but it is not really known.
Audubon.org website has lots of information on the nuthatches and other birds. For those interested in Kittitas Audubon meetings, the next one is at 7 p.m., Thursday March 17.