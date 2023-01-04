...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
We know how important it is for our kids to get outside regularly; all that fresh air and running around has numerous benefits. When it is cold, parents sometimes hesitate to let their kids out for fear that colder weather will make them sick. But it is actually the exposure to sick people and the viruses they carry that causes problems this time of year.
Winter play boosts physical and emotional wellness, builds muscle mass and improves sleep. It means getting away from electronics and the temptation for unnecessary snacking. It also means avoiding crowded indoor spaces that can make it easy for viruses to spread.
Vitamin D absorption is another bonus, especially if it is sunny. Exploring the outdoors in winter gives kids important exposure to nature, which can lower stress. Getting outside when it is cold, blustery, snowing, etc. builds grit and toughness—in kids and parents.
Remember your childhood and what you loved to do in winter, maybe building a snow fort or creating a silly snowman. Sledding, cross-country skiing and just going for snowy walks are terrific activities to do with kids. A scavenger hunt in winter helps kids slow down and pay attention. Can they find a bird’s nest in a tree or animal tracks in the snow? There are lots of suggestions online for outdoor play, but often children will make their own fun.
To help keep kids warm out there, dress them in multiple thin layers. Boots and gloves should be insulated and ideally waterproof. A hat and neck gaiter (safer than scarves, especially on younger children) really help on cold days. Infants and babies should wear one more layer than an adult would as a rule of thumb. If clothing gets wet, kids should come in quickly and change to avoid hypothermia.
There are some recommendations in terms of when it is too cold for kids to be outside safely. Pay attention to both the temperature, and even more importantly, the wind chill (what the temperature ‘feels like’). If the wind chill is 32 degrees and above, outdoor play is fine.
If it is 13-31 degrees, remember to take breaks to warm up perhaps every 30-60 minutes. Below 13 degrees windchill, outdoor play may not be safe for most children, though older kids may be OK for a limited time if dressed appropriately. Infants and babies tend to get cold faster since they are not playing actively. They may also not complain of being too cold, so watch them carefully for signs of hypothermia—shivering, red cold skin and decreased energy level.
Admittedly, it is easier to get outside on a beautiful spring day, but outdoor exercise in these colder months is equally important. Try to get your kids outside regularly this winter and lead by example. Your whole family will benefit by embracing winter in all its beauty and opportunities.