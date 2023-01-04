Elise Herman - new

We know how important it is for our kids to get outside regularly; all that fresh air and running around has numerous benefits. When it is cold, parents sometimes hesitate to let their kids out for fear that colder weather will make them sick. But it is actually the exposure to sick people and the viruses they carry that causes problems this time of year.

Winter play boosts physical and emotional wellness, builds muscle mass and improves sleep. It means getting away from electronics and the temptation for unnecessary snacking. It also means avoiding crowded indoor spaces that can make it easy for viruses to spread.


Dr. Elise Herman is a retired KVH pediatrician.

