Saturday
Kittitas Audubon’s monthly First Saturday Bird Walk happens at Irene Rinehart Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot. Bring binocs and field guide, if you have them. Dress appropriately, keep a safe distance, and enjoy the walk. All are welcome.
Still coming
Turkeys are gobbling and become fair game in two weeks.
GISS (Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe) is still on for May 9, along with native plant pickup. Yakima Canyon Bird Fest is still on May 8-10; and the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) registration is open. Find the latest at www.ycic.org.
Annual Tulip Festival is on all month. Special programs will allow all visitors to observe corona virus safety precautions. Check out www.tulipfestival.org.
Pheasants Forever Banquet still set for May 2 in Union Gap. See www.yakimapf311.org.
Razor Clam Festival (14th annual) in Ocean Shores is now scheduled for May 30 and 31. More at www.osrazorclamfestival.org.
Let’s Go Outdoors! Still hoping for Saturday, May 23, at the Fairgrounds. Standby for updates.
Reminder: these events postponed or cancelled:
n Twenty-third Annual (info at www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org).
n Olympic Peninsula BirdFest (info at www.olympicbirdfest.org).
n Mule Deer Foundation Banquet for Ellensburg (info from Dan at 509-995-0819).
n Clean up of Durr Road and L.T Murray (info at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org).
n Other Earth Month events (at 509-963-1850 or www.cwu.edu/leadership-engage).
n Friends of the NRA annual Kittitas County fundraiser (info from Brian Huss at 509-607-1677).
When fishing resumes
New fishing licenses will now be now required. Online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov or at your license vendor.
DFW is hoping for days of clam digging at various beaches through the next month and a half. Digs are always set around naturally-occurring toxins. Check out proposed days and locations at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
DFW hatchery crews will be stocking well more than 15 million fish for the (hopefully!!) April 22 lowland lake fishing opener. This includes 1 1/2 pound triploids, brood rainbows to 11 pounds, and millions of catchables. Take your 2020 fishing license. See wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide for how many of what size went where. Don’t forget your Discover Pass and/or vehicle use permit.
Fat smallmouths (to six pounds plus) will still be in the mouth of the Yakima. They’ll range to Prosser until late June. No size restrictions or daily limit on Yakima River bass. Catch those bass on flies. Ellensburg Angler has info at 509-607-1804, or info@ellensburgangler.com.
Walleye fishing should still be good in the John Day, Bonneville and The Dalles pools. Priest Rapids, too.
Ocean opportunities for spring and summer fishing fun are pretty clear now — just waiting for permission to head out. Check out www.westportgrayland-chamber.org or www.oceansportfishingcharters.com.
Your catch record card to DFW by April 30, even if you got skunked. Please.
Family fun
Songbirds (from chickadees to wrens) are looking for nest sites. Clean out nest boxes or make more. Hummers are coming, too, and they’ll be on your feeder even before the blossoms fade.
Great blue herons are on communal nesting spots. Along the Yakima west of milepost 104 on I-90 and south of exit 26 on west side of I-82. Take optics and watch the traffic.
Ospreys are on platform nests along the Yakima to Easton. Great photo ops — be patient.
Wildlife watch and photo ops
Whiskey Dick Wildlife Area is closed, and no motorized or other access, until May 1.
Sandhill cranes are still playing in the Othello and Basin City area — mostly around dawn and dusk. Take the camera.
Gray whales are showing. Find possible tours or info from Westport Chamber of Commerce at 800-345-6223 or www.westportcam.com. Best viewing spots (use optics) include Destruction Island Overlook off Highway 101 near Kalaloch, and Cape Flattery at the tip of the Olympic Peninsula.
Hunter and firearm safety training
All in-person Basic Hunter Ed classes are cancelled. Find online courses register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (very small groups) are likely still on into May. Check schedules with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Find wild flowers starting all around the valley. Take lunch, a nature guide, the kids and some housebound soul to see how many you can identify in the areas open to access. Hiking is perfect all over Paradise and you will easily find a dozen species. Watch for ticks.
— JH