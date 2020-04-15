The latest on closures
For the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
Take a family trip
Amazing trips through your National Parks on your family list? Search “national park videos” and enjoy.
Think ahead
KEEN is open. Register youngsters now for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (for K through grade 6). These are great summer activities and still highly likely to happen. Find registration and info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Get ready now
Free “Fish Washington” mobile app could change the way and places you fish — and your success rate. Learn more at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app.
Your catch record card must be to DFW by April 30, even if you caught nothing.
Lowland lakes opener will now likely be in May. More than 12 million fish will be planted for your catching and dining pleasure over the next few weeks. Watch for “opening” announcement, then check out wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide.
Get a week at kids’ camp
Two youngsters (12 to 16) will go to the 65 year old Washington State Youth Conservation Camp (www.washingtonconservationcamp.org). Great tradition and fun. Tuition and most travel expenses covered for the boy and girl selected. Check out the camp web page and send your 200-word essay “Why I Want to Go to This Camp” to admin@kittitasfieldandstream.org by May 31.
Coming up
Boy Scouts Benefit Banquet will likely happen in October, in support of Troop 493 and the Grand Columbia Council. The scouts are mastering online work to learn and demonstrate the skills needed to keep earning merit badges — and a girls’ troop is on the way. Want to help? More info? Contact Dustin Brunson at 509-929-1854.
Coming soon
Annual Bird Fest in Leavenworth is still set for 14 to 17 May. Birds, geology, wildflowers, conservation, guided trips and leisurely walks. Most events are free. Search for “Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest” online for registration and updates.
Special hunt permit applications should soon (maybe a couple weeks) be available for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep or turkey. Get your applications from license vendors or fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, then submit your application online or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free) by (probably) 22 May. New Hunting Seasons and Regs Pamphlet will be out in a couple weeks.
Hunter and firearm safety training
All in-person Basic Hunter Ed classes are cancelled. Find online courses register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are on into May. Check schedules with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Fishing and seafood
Halibut opens early May. Get info from Captain Don at www.oceansportfishing.com.
Sport clam and oyster season at state-owned reserves of Belfair State Park (on Highway 3) will reopen eventually (oysters are now prime). North Bay (Case Inlet) oysters will be open from Sep 1 through Dec. Learn more from Camille Speck, Port Townsend, at 360-302-3030, ext 313.
Salmon fisher information will be in the 2020-21 Washington Fishing Rules pamphlet, in late June. Can’t wait? See wdfw.wa.gov/nof.
Yakima River spring hatchery chinook may open in the latter part of May. Stand by.
Snake River hatchery springers are now moving up. Info from Jeremy Trump (509-382-1005).
Nice fat smallmouths are in the mouth of the Yakima. Stand by for fishing to open.
Good wild fun
Wild turkeys are gobbling, with plenty of local birds, but hunting is still closed at least until early May. Stand by.
Hummingbirds are here. Get the feeder ready. Find abundant very interesting and helpful info at wdfw.wa.gov/wlm/backyard/hummingbirds.htm.
Gray whales are watchable. Info from the Makah Indian Nation (360-645-2201), Seattle Aquarium (206-386-4353) or Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce (800-345-6223).
Dirty mudders
Meadows around Paradise already messed up by careless four-wheelers. Turn in dirty mudders to KittCom, 509-925-8534. Find damage or see it happening? Take pictures and call the Off-Road Vehicle Office at 509-852-1051, or the Cle Elum District office at 509-852-1100, ext. 1.
Do something different. Now through June is the perfect time of year to grab a canoe and cruise some of the dozens of lakes in Columbia Basin wildlife areas. You’ll remember it forever.
— JH