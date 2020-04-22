What’s open and what’s not
For the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
Take that virtual trip
Amazing travel through your National Parks. Search “national park videos” and enjoy.
Now
Your 2019 catch record card must be to DFW by Thursday a week (April 30), even if you were skunked last year.
Think ahead for kids
KEEN is now registering youngsters for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (for K through grade 6). These are great summer activities and still highly likely to happen. Find registration and info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Get ready now — and hope for openers
Wild turkeys are gobbling, with plenty of local birds, but hunting is still closed at least until early May. Stand by.
Free “Fish Washington” mobile app could change the way and places you fish — and your success rate. Learn more at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app.
Lowland lakes opener will now likely be in May. More than 12 million fish will be planted for your catching and dining pleasure over the next few weeks. Watch for “opening” announcement, then check out wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide.
Fish are patiently awaiting your offerings in the streams and lakes and ponds of Paradise. Check out the Yakima, North Fiorito, Lost Lake and Mattoon. Remember the kids’ ponds, too.
Catfish and fat smallmouths are awaiting your food offerings in the Lower Yakima. (DFW recommends limiting intake to a meal a week.) Should be good into June, once it opens.
Sport clam and oyster season at state-owned reserves of Belfair State Park (on Highway 3) will reopen eventually (oysters are now prime). North Bay (Case Inlet) oysters will be open from Sept. 1 through December. Learn more from Camille Speck, Port Townsend, at 360-302-3030, ext 313.
Salmon fisher information will be in the 2020-21 Washington Fishing Rules pamphlet, in late June. Can’t wait? See wdfw.wa.gov/nof.
Yakima River spring hatchery Chinook may open in the latter part of May. Stand by.
Snake River hatchery springers are now moving up. Info from Jeremy Trump (509-382-1005).
Halibut should open soon. Get info from www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (800-345-6223), www.experiencewestport.com, or Captain Don at www.oceansportfishing.com.
Coming soon
Annual Bird Fest in Leavenworth is still on for May 14-17. Birds, geology, wildflowers, conservation, guided trips and leisurely walks. Most events are free. Search for “Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest” online for registration and updates.
You have (probably) through May 22 to apply for special hunting permits for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep, and turkey. Big Game Hunting Pamphlet should soon be available at outlets or online. Purchase applications from license vendors or at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. Submit there or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free). Results should be available online by late June or mailed by mid-July.
Get a week at kids’ camp
One boy and one girl 12 to 16 will go — expenses paid — to the week-long Washington State Youth Conservation Camp this summer compliments of the Kittitas County Field and Stream Club. (Check out the camp at www.washingtonconservationcamps.org.) Send a 200-word essay “Why I Want to Go to This Camp” to admin@kittitasfieldandstream.org by May 31.
Hunter and firearm safety training
All in-person Basic Hunter Ed classes are cancelled, but online courses are happening. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are on into May. Check schedules with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Happening in fall now
Boy Scouts Benefit Banquet will likely happen in October, in support of Troop 493 and the Grand Columbia Council. The scouts are mastering online work to learn and demonstrate the skills needed to keep earning merit badges — and a girls’ troop is on the way. Want to help? More info? Contact Dustin Brunson at 509-929-1854.
Wildlife babies are showing up among the wild flowers around the valley. When you can, check out Reecer Creek, Manastash, or the Salmon la Sac area. Take someone who doesn’t get out enough.
— JH