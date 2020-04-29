What’s open and what’s not
Monday afternoon Governor Inslee announced the opening — under certain specific conditions — of some state-managed ground and some recreation seasons. Some may be open by today. For the very latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Saturday
Kittitas Audubon’s monthly First Saturday Bird Walk is still on at Irene Rinehart Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot. Bring binocs and field guide, if you have them. Dress appropriately, stay safe with mask, if needed, and keep proper distances from others, and take the walk. All are welcome.
Still take that virtual trip
Enjoy amazing travel through our National Parks. You have not yet watched them all, so search “national park videos” and enjoy.
Now
Your 2019 catch record card is still expected to reach DFW by tomorrow (April 30), even if you were skunked last year. You may have a little more time, with all the COVID-19 mess, but get it in: the fishery pros need the information.
You have through May 18 to apply for special hunting permits for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep, and turkey. Big Game Hunting Pamphlet is now — or soon — available at dealers and is currently online (the new online pamphlet seems much easier to follow than in past years). Purchase applications from license vendors or at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. Submit there or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free). Results should be available online by late June or mailed by mid-July.
Get the Free “Fish Washington” mobile app and change the way and places you fish — along with your success rate. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html.
Still time — think ahead
KEEN is busily registering youngsters for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (for K through grade 6). These are great summer activities and still highly likely to happen. Find registration and info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Summer camp: Kittitas County Field & Stream will send one boy and one girl (ages 12 to 16), with expenses, to the Washington State Youth Conservation Camp (www.washingtonconservationcamps.org). Your 200-word essay “Why I Want to Go to This Camp” to admin@kittitasfieldandstream.org by May 31.
Just over two weeks
Annual Bird Fest in Leavenworth is two weeks away — May 14 to 17. Enjoy birds, geology, wildflowers and conservation, guided trips and leisurely walks. Most events are free. Google “Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest” online for registration and updates.
Postponed, but stand by
Kid’s Fishing Derby, sponsored annually by Rodeo City (morning) Kiwanis, will likely happen in fall at the Naneum Pond (a half mile north of the Vantage Hwy on Naneum). Will still be free, with lots of prizes, for any kid 14 or under. Info from Roylene Crawford at 509-929-1782.
Boy Scouts Benefit Banquet will likely happen in October, in support of Troop 493 and the Grand Columbia Council. The scouts are mastering online work to learn and demonstrate the skills needed to keep earning merit badges — and a girls’ troop is on the way. Want to help? More info? Contact Dustin Brunson at 509-929-1854.
Hunter and firearm safety training
All in-person Basic Hunter Ed classes are cancelled for the moment, but online courses are happening. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are on into May. Check schedules with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Trevin Roletto’s traditional in-person classes will start June 15 and July 20 in Cle Elum. Start kids and rookies on their hunting careers properly trained and meet some of our local DFW officers. Live fire (supervised, of course) at the course end. Register on the DFW hunter ed web page.
Wild Watch
Violet-green, tree, rough-winged, bank, and cliff swallows are catching bugs and making their specialized nests all around us.
A few hummingbirds are here. Get the nectar ready.
Wild flowers
More and more blooms all around the valley and up into the hills. Take a hike and a camera.
Pick up a good field guide to flowers and nature in our part of the world and go look.
Take a hike. National Forest ground is still open and perfect — don’t take a crowd — and most roads around Paradise will get you into the little sage-steppe wildflowers. Take a kid, a parent, or someone who doesn’t get out enough.
— JH