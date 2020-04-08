Now happening
Annual Tulip Festival is on all month. Special programs will allow all visitors to observe corona virus safety precautions. Check out www.tulipfestival.org.
No longer set — maybe postponed
Yakima Canyon Bird Fest is cancelled for this year.
GISS (Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe) is now postponed — new date to be determined. Pheasants Forever Banquet unknown at this time. See www.yakimapf311.org.
Razor Clam Festival (14th annual) in Ocean Shores is now scheduled for May 30 and 31. More at www.osrazorclamfestival.org.
Let’s Go Outdoors! Has been postponed to a later (to be determined) date. Standby for updates.
Now
Your catch record card to DFW by April 30, even if you got skunked. Please.
Free “Fish Washington mobile app could change the way and places you fish — and your success rate. Learn more and find it at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app. (YES — I do believe we will be fishing again… Standby…)
New hunting and fishing licenses needed now — the old ones expired on March 31.
Next week
Turkeys are gobbling and are scheduled to be fair game starting next Wednesday, April 15, if it is not cancelled or postponed. Standby — youth turkey season was cancelled. If and when the turkey season happens, be careful, as many hunters will be out.
Family fun at or near home
Songbirds (from chickadees to wrens) are looking for nest sites. Clean out nest boxes or make more. Hummers are coming, too, and they’ll be expecting your feeder to be ready even before the blossoms fade.
Great blue herons are on communal nesting spots. Along the Yakima west of milepost 104 on 1-90 and south of exit 26 on west side of I-82. Take optics and watch the traffic.
Ospreys are on platform nests along the Yakima to Easton. Great photo ops — be patient and solitary.
Sandhill cranes are still playing in the Othello and Basin City area — mostly around dawn and dusk. Take the camera and no crowd.
Free kids’ camp
A week at camp and expense money to go! Kids 12 to 16 go to the Washington State Youth Conservation Camp in the latter half of July (Yes! We do think it will happen!). Check out www.washingtonconservationcamps.org and send your 200-word essay “Why this Camp is Important to Me” to admin@kittitasfieldndstream.org by May 31.
Fishing and seafood — All waiting for a “go” to open
Lowland lakes are unlikely to open at the end of the month. Half a million people are waiting. Check out wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide/, and stand by for late breaking news.
Salmon fisheries are set for our ocean waters and the Columbia. This info will be in the 2020-21 Washington Fishing Rules pamphlet, in late June or at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon.
Yakima is on, or will be when it opens again. American Grannom caddis, salmon flies and true golden stones. Info from the Evening Hatch (509-962-5959) or www.theeveninghatch.com.
Fat smallmouths (to six pounds plus) are in the mouth of the Yakima. They’ll range to Prosser until late June. New rules encourage bass fishing. Check out the 2019-20 pamphlet.
Sport Halibut season in Puget Sound opens soon, and in the Westport area in May. Get info for salmon, halibut, bottom fish and tuna at www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (800-345-6223) or www.oceansportfishing.com from Captain Don.
Wildlife fun
Joe Sheeran would have me remind you of DFW’s Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary program. Check out wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living/backyard. Get an email subscription to the free quarterly “Crossing Paths with Wildlife in Washington Towns and Cities” at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living.
Not funny (and not fun)
Some mudding damage, already, to mountain meadows. Turn in dirty mudders to KittCom at 509-925-8534. If you find damage or see it happening, take pictures and call the Off-Road Vehicle Office at 509-852-1051, or the Cle Elum District office at 509-852-1100. Ext. 1.
Hunter and firearm safety training
All in-person Basic Hunter Ed classes are cancelled. Find online courses register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are on into May. Check schedules with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Wild flowers are poking up all over the valley. Grab the nuclear family and head up Reecer Creek or Manastash, out to Whiskey Dick or down the Canyon. Hiking alone or with one other here in Paradise is perfect in any direction. Find a way to share it with some deserving soul.
— JH