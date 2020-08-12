Know what’s next for outdoor fun?
VERY soon deadline to apply to hunt deer this fall on the 6,000-acre Charles and Mary Eder unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in northeastern Okanogan County. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/scotch-creek or call 509-754-4624. No charge to enter.
Hunting coming — think ahead
Seasons for several big and small game critters and birds open in just under two weeks. Plan now for access/fire/camping restrictions. Current info at 800-323-BURN or on the web at www.dnr.wa.gov or www.dnr.wa.gov.
Report wildfires or any untended fire to 800-562-6010.
Note that restrictions for shooting and sight-in on our state-managed ground are being strictly enforced because of ongoing fire danger. Check out Cascade Field and Stream Club’s web site (cascadefieldandstream.com) for possible open days for public shooting. (Waiting on the Governor’s go-ahead really.) Wherever you shoot, please clean up carefully after yourself.
Yakima trout are best early in the day only because of the warm air and water. Spies report success on hoppers/stimulators and small nymphs. Small pattern dries are picking up, and enough summer stones are hatching to keep the action going. Big October caddis are still effective at times. Current info at any of the fly shops.
Cooling weather will bring larger catches of ‘bows in Upper County ponds. Expect most action on eggs and red or yellow trout baits.
Columbia River fall chinook back in good numbers, it appears. Check DFW regs and go play.
Fall chinook salmon seasons look pretty good for Idaho’s Snake and Clearwater Rivers, some open and some coming. Various rules in place from reach to reach. Find needed info at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules. Should be a great fishery. Washington part of the Snake should open at the same time, with generous limits of adult hatchery fish per day. Check your regs.
Elk bugling is happening around Raven’s Roost in the Little Naches drainage. Arrive before daylight and walk the Cougar Valley trail. Watch open hillsides until about 7 a.m. (when they generally drift into the timber). Go check for mountain goats along the road to Timberwolf Mountain near Naches, too.
Fall birds are moving. Watch for nighthawks and our Neotropical songbirds as they begin to gather for migrations. I have reports of hummingbirds on nectar in meadows around Chinook Pass (many of our hummers move south along the Cascade Crest).
Shortening daylight means grouse, bears, deer, elk, coyotes and cougars are on the meadows. Use cameras and binoculars, but don’t harass, or be harassed by, any wildlife. (With bears, back away slowly, talk quietly and avoid eye contact.)
Another strong number for ducks on the northern breeding grounds, so seasons will be similar to 2019-20. Goose seasons have fairly generous limits. Statewide duck season open from Oct. 17-25 and Oct. 28 to Jan. 31 (scaup closed Oct. 17 — Nov. 6). Youth hunting day is Sept. 26 on the westside and Oct. 3 on the eastside. On Feb. 6 next year, a special youth, veterans and active military waterfowl hunt happens in our Pacific Flyway. See the new Migratory Waterfowl and Upland Game Seasons pamphlet (online at www.eregulations.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/20WAGB_LR1.pdf).
Get outdoors and pretend you are at the Fair week after next! Say a prayer of thanks for those who made us who we are today. Get out and enjoy the taste of the valley’s livestock, hay and other crops. Take some housebound soul and make a late summer memory. Wildlife is out and the foothills are perfect hiking (barring wildfire smoke).