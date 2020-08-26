Paying attention for outdoor fun
Fires are still big news for outdoor users, so keep this info handy: Current DNR fire info will be found at 800-323-BURN. You will find more info on wildfire risk and restrictions info from www.dnr.wa.gov or www.dnr.wa.gov.
Report wildfires or any untended fire to 800-562-6010.
Keeping them outdoors amidst COVID-19 is a big challenge. You can help. Check out www.ycic.org.
One week from Saturday is the First Saturday Bird Walk. Kittitas Audubon kicks it off at 8 a.m. at Irene Rinehart parking lot. Dress properly, watch your “people spacing,” bring a mask, field guide, optics and a friend if you wish. Find more at www.kittitasaudubon.org.
Cancellations for all shooting on WDFW-managed ground are still enforced to reduce fire danger.
Cascade Field & Stream Club’s range on Hayward Hill is (thank you Covid-19) closed to non-members, so public sight in times remain to be determined — if at all. Possible info from President Brad at 509-607-0738.
Shooting can happen on USFS or private ground. Please follow rules and clean up after yourself.
Several birds are fair game in just under a week. Fair numbers of grouse (near water) above and around the valley. Doves are scattered, with most found in the Basin or below Yakima. (Plan now for access/fire/camping restrictions.)
Remember out-of-state rules about from chronic wasting disease (Washington is free of it so far). Check out wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases/chronic-wasting for complete info. Or call 360-902-2515 or 360-902-2519. Violation gets a maximum $5,000 fine or a year in jail.
These are birds-of-prey days. Many species of raptors are being seen over Red Top Mountain on Teanaway Ridge (west of Mineral Springs Resort off Blewett Pass road — FS road 9738 to 9702) and Diamond Head, nine miles east of Red Top. Most common are northern harrier, Cooper’s, sharp-shinned and red-tailed hawk, prairie falcon, American kestrel, and golden eagle.
Early morning and late afternoon hikes in the Hanford National Monument are still a bit warm, but worth your time now. You may get into some morning elk bugling out in that desert shrub-steppe, too.
Elk are in full bugle around Raven’s Roost in the Little Naches drainage. Arrive before daylight and walk the Cougar Valley trail. Go check out the mountain goats along the road to Timberwolf Mountain in mid-morning.
Saturday, Sept. 26 is National Hunting and Fishing Day. This year’s honorary chairs are Social media superstars “Dude Perfect,” known for the viral videos that have garnered more than nine billion views, have been named the honorary chairs for National Hunting and Fishing Day 2020. Think about doing something in honor of the billions of dollars that hunters and fishers have contributed for wildlife in America. More information and materials at www.nhfday.org, as well as a chance to win a major outdoor prize.
You may catch and keep six hatchery fall Chinook salmon and multiple any-origin jacks seven days a week on the Snake River. Plenty of kings headed up river, but check regulations for Washington, Oregon or Idaho for any last minute changes in the rules or details.
Yakima River is producing. Grasshopper imitations and nymphs. Current conditions from the guys at the Evening Hatch, 962-5959 or www.theeveninghatch.com.
Hanford Reach king salmon are now biting, with generous limits. White Bluffs landing to a half-mile or so above the Vernita Bridge. Plugs or anchor and drift salmon egg skeins.
It gets no better than this here in Paradise — get your housebound or crabby friends into some fresh air at the edges of the valley. Think good thoughts about the rich smells of the Fair — when it again happens. The fall valley is beautiful, and there’s a good chance you’ll see some wildlife.