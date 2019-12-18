Winter fun
You can still take the family and cut your own Christmas tree. Only five bucks at the Ellensburg Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce office and in Cle Elum at the Ranger Station (509-852-1100, ext. 1). Find other locations at 509-852-1100. This is great family outdoor fun.
Wildlife and family fun now
Yakima County’s Oak Creek Wildlife Area (near junction of Highway 12 and 410 west of Naches) has elk starting to hang around, and you may find bighorns dallying at the Cleman Mountain feeding site (off 410, just west of 12 junction). Bighorns are in the Yakima Canyon, too, with bald eagles, red-tailed hawks and other raptors. Use optics and watch the traffic.
National Christmas Bird Counts continue until Jan. 5, 50,000 bird watchers in the 119th nationwide count are tallying birds in a 15-mile diameter during a given 24-hour period. Get more info and updates on the count at birds.audubon.org/christmas-bird-count. This annual Audubon event contributes to the world’s longest-running bird database.
Statewide bird counting circles will be found on the Washington Ornithology Society’s website at www.wos.org.
State Parks has winter cabins and wildlife. Check out www.parks.wa.gov and scroll around.
Family shooting
Valley Rifle and Pistol Club invites you and your family to safe, warm and fun recreational small-bore shooting. Check with Mel Goudge at 925-4285 or Hal Mason at 962-3002 for more.
Handgun gift for a woman in the family? Add a training class with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org. Classes set for Jan. 11 & 25, Feb. 8 & 22, March 14 & 28, April 4 & 25, and May 9 & 23.
Winter fun snow play
Skiing opportunities are coming around, with age-appropriate ski days and programs. Carey Gazis and Jeff Hashimoto have again created a kids ski school — The 2019-2020 Ellensburg Ski Team for ages 7 through high school. Signup forms and information will be found at eburgski.blogspot.com or email jeffhashimoto@gmail.com.
Glenn Bandy is always generous with coaching and/or current information for cross-country ski play at 509-962-8084.
Also check the Wenatchee Outdoors site at www.wenatcheeoutdoors.org. It’s like a guidebook.
Looking for wildlife?
A few elk are drifting in and out of the Joe Watt feeding area. Photo opportunities there and at the Oak Creek Wildlife Area (up Highway 12 from 410 junction, west of Naches). For bighorns check out the Clemens Mountain feeding site (off 410, turn right at the 12 junction).
Bighorns have been seen in the Canyon below mile 18, and bald eagles are increasingly reported in various places around the valley. Use optics and watch the traffic.
Other eagles are showing up, too. Check out the American River below Morse Creek, Bumping River downstream from Goose Prairie, and the Little Naches River below Crow Creek.
Fishing and seafood
Yakima River has been iffy, but producing some nice fish. Nymphs and streamers (try sculpins), and hot on midges in some reaches. More info from 509-962-5959 (www.theeveninghatch.com).
Whitefish are biting on our rivers. Questions? Check with any of the tackle shops. No luck? Talk with one of the many therapists — the Old Timers — on the river in the Canyon.
Coming soon
2020 Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Fairgrounds in Puyallup is four weeks away. This is the 32nd year for this event, from Jan. 22 through 26. The “Warm Water Demo Tank,” the NW Tour of Big Game Animals” with its “Head and Horns” competition, Fred Meyer camp cooking and Kid’s Free Trout Pond are on. See it all at www.thesportshows.com/shows/washington.
Your digital photo of living wildlife or fish (may include a person) could win cash and ribbons at the Central Washington Sportsmen Show Feb. 14 to 16. Enter by emailing your photos to Dennis@shuylerproductions.com by Feb. 9. Entry requirements are found at www.shuylerproductions.com. Co-sponsored by your Kittitas County Field and Stream Club.
Your photos on the 2020 big game pamphlet cover? Theme is “Hunting Public Ground.” Questions to photocontest@dfw.wa.gov. Cutoff date is March 1, 2020.
Your best outdoor adventure (in 500 words or less) could get you sets of tickets to the upcoming regional sportsmen’s shows. Email to huckabay@cwu.edu or wildwinds@reecercreekpublishing.com.
Hunting
Hunter safety classes with the Kittitas County Field & Stream Club team are on through March. The Jan. classes will be 6-9 p.m. on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, with range day on the morning of the 25th. Feb. class starts on the 18th and Mar. class on the 17th. Register online (start at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Duck hunting has been locally productive. Best is on the Yakima and Columbia. Mallard numbers reported up a bit on corn stubble in the basin, too.
Report hunting by 31 January, or your 2020 hunting licenses will cost you an extra $10. Toll-free at 877-945-3492 or fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login (sign in and make your report).
Merry Christmas! Get outside. Make a cool wintry memory for the unbearably hot days of next July and August. Winter gets really long if you don’t take it on its own terms. Someone you know does not get out enough, or suffers from the cloudiness. Get them out into fresh air and brighter light.
