Now
KEEN’s Outdoor Nature Day Camp is now available for study and registration. Camp runs June 29 to July 27 and options range from any one to all five weeks. Weeks each have a theme. Check it out at www.ycic.org/keens-summer-camp-pond-to-pines. (Pre-school options will be announced soon.) You may help a kid go to camp, or check out a possible scholarship for your own child — see the website.
Free Photo contest is on through Feb. 9. Go to www.shuylerproductions.com, read instructions and rules, then send your photo, with title and other required info, to Dennis@shuylerproductions.com. Co-sponsored by the 101-year-old Kittitas County Field and Stream Club, which will award prizes during the show Feb. 14-16.
2020 Big Game pamphlet could have your cover photos. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/share and select “Big Game pamphlet photo contest” (it’s the sixth tab down). Just submit your photos and a comment about a scene of “Hunting Washington’s Public Land” at Deadline is March 1.
Proposed 2020-2021 hunting regs are open for your review and written comments tomorrow (Feb. 6 through Feb. 26. Check them out at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations.
Snow play?
For the latest on the youth ski school contact jeffhashimoto@gmail.com or see eburgski.blogspot.com.
Cross-country ski fun in our Cascades? See www.skileavenworth.com (click on events).
Glenn Bandy will have current thoughts on ski tours, classes, clothing, equipment and hotspots at 509-962-8084.
Upper County snowmobiling and trail from Don May and his crews at 509-649-2222..
Next week
Central Washington Sportsmen Show is on Feb. 14-16 in the SunDome. Free giveaways to the first 100 to 200 in the door each day. Check out Nature Nick’s Amazing Animal Adventures, then follow any trail to most any hunting or fishing fantasy you ever had. See the great photos from the contest you entered. (You did enter, right?) Win an adventure or two. Kids’ activities include the Kids’ Lunker Lake fishing pond and the Cabela’s Young Sportsmen Journal (a great chance to win cool stuff). The Annual Horn & Antler Competition, and the Dog Pullers Weight Competition will be on, with Cabela’s cooking demos. Check out www.shuylerproductions.com.
The Great Backyard Bird Count runs next Friday through Monday. National Audubon Society and Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology sponsor this annual count. Great family fun to get and submit your list — or just watch numbers roll in across the continent at gbbc.birdcount.org.
In two weeks
Fifteenth Annual Port Susan Snow Goose Birding Festival is on Feb. 22 and 23, with tours and speakers for all levels. Bird photography classes, raptor demos and most everything “bird” is in the Stanwood-Camano area. Get more details and info at www.snowgoosefest.org.
Fishing and seafood
Check out our coming salmon year. Find meeting info at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon.
Ocean bottom fishing in March, halibut in May, tuna in July, and salmon are coming. All you need to know is at westportwa.com/business/charter.html and www.oceansportfishingcharters.com.
The Fishin’ Magician, Dave Graybill, has plenty of tips and suggestions for your success across Washington — especially Central Washington. Find much more at www.fishingmagician.com.
Wildlife watch
Bald and golden eagle watching is heating up in our region now. Plenty of eagles in the Yakima canyon and around Paradise — particularly near cattle. Golden eagles are nesting again on the cliffs across the river from Oak Creek Wildlife Area headquarters off Highway 12.
Some elk are still at DFW’s Oak Creek Wildlife Area headquarters six miles west of Naches on U.S. Highway 12. (Wildlife area roads remain closed through Apr. 30 to limit disturbance.)
Find local elk — and sledding (with enough snow) — up Joe Watt Canyon.
The 23rd annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is March 20-22. See thousands of the noisiest, dancingest birds in the country. Speakers, vendors, displays, and field trips. Get info at 509-488-2802 ext. 100, and check details at www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
Firearm safety and hunting
Kittitas Field and Stream Team has two more Basic Hunter Education classes. Next one starts Feb. 18, with another starting March 17, in Kittitas. Find info at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org (click the Hunter Education link), and then go sign up online.
An April 21st class happens in Easton. Contact instructor Dave Anderson at 509-260-0652.
Women’s handgun one-day classes still happening Feb. 8 and 22 (and others into May) with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Applications (spring bear) must be in by February 28. Purchase special permit application online (have your Wild ID Number handy) or at license dealers.
You know someone who has been inside too long. Pack a lunch, put on outside shoes or boots, grab the camera and binoculars and go make a late-winter memory. Face into the wind and feel sorry for those who live in stillness, breathing the same air over and over.
— JH