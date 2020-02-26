This week or so
Spring bear hunt applications are due Friday (Feb. 28). Buy your special permit application on line (have your Wild ID Number handy) or at a license dealer.
Kittitas Audubon’s First Saturday Bird Walk happens at Irene Rinehart Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot. Bring binoculars and a birding field guide, if you have them — come anyway if you don’t have them. All ages are welcome, just dress for the weather.
DFW and DNR, from 6-8 p.m. March 4, will host a public meeting to discuss Green Dot road management on state lands in central Washington. Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St. in Selah.
Outdoor play time
KEEN’s Pond to Pines Outdoor Nature Summer Camps and the 2020 Yakima Canyon Bird Fest (May 8-10) are open for registration. Some fill up fast. Registration and info at www.ycic.org.
23rd Annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival starts March 20 — just three weeks away. Watch thousands of the noisiest, dancingest birds in the world as they show off for you. Low-cost activities (speakers, vendors and displays) and kids are free. For field trips and other info, call 866-726-3445 or go to www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
Annual Durr Road Cleanup on the Wenas Wildlife Area is 9 a.m. April 18. Plan to play!
All our wildlife areas in seasonal closures have restricted access (no horn hunting) until May 1.
Hunter safety and hunting
Train loved ones to be safe around firearms. Kittitas County Field and Stream Club Team has one more class, starting March 17. Click the Hunter Education link at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org, and then go sign up online. Other details at 509-968-4532.
April class will happen in Easton, with Dave Anderson (509-260-0652).
Cle Elum Hunter Ed group, with Trevin Roletto, will be teaching classes in summer. Find more info on the DFW website (Hunter Education link) or call Trevin at 253-569-1008.
Women’s one-day handgun classes are scheduled into May with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
2020 multi-season (archery, muzzleloader and modern firearm) hunting permit applications are due by March 31. Get apps from license dealers then go online. Find details at 360-902-2464 for the 8,500 deer permits and 1,000 elk permits to hunt through all seasons. Draw is mid-April.
Mark your calendars
Ruffed Grouse Banquet is March 14th in Issaquah. Info from Kevin Clements at 206-793-5336.
Pheasants Forever Banquet is May 2 at the Spring Creek Homestead in Union Gap. Proceeds go to the “No Child Left Indoors” work. See www.yakimapf311.org for advance tickets.
NRA Foundation banquet is May 9. Get info from Brian Huss at 509-607-1677.
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet happens in Ellensburg on Friday April 10. Info from Dan at 509-995-0819.
Ducks Unlimited Selah-Yakima Chapter banquet at the Selah Civic Center in Selah happens later in spring. Info from Joe Briscoe at 509-939-7342.
Salmon anyone?
Salmon prospects are somewhat iffy for 2020. DFW is inviting your participation in setting this year’s seasons. It starts with the statewide forecast meeting this Friday, Feb. 28, in Olympia, and continues into April when seasons will be set. Find meetings and full info online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon. In our rivers and off our coast.
Fishing and seafood
Remember that new fishing licenses are required by April 1.
Bass, channel cats and walleye size and catch limits have increased on 77 lakes around the state. For rivers, streams, and beaver ponds, all size and catch limits have been lifted. Find more at wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/2shb1579-lake-list.pdf.
Wildlife watch and photo ops
Great blue herons are swarming around nests south across the Yakima River, just west of milepost 104 on I-90. It is impressive, but watch the traffic.
Bald eagles are all over the valley, following cattle and calving. Use optics and watch cars.
Mountain bluebirds are returning to Bickleton, in Klickitat County. High school kids and town residents make thousands of blue, white, or rust colored houses. They are everywhere, and bluebirds are moving in. Check in with Greg or Jennifer Wilson at the Market Street Cafe.
Now is the time to clean and ready nesting boxes for arriving birds. Check entry holes for damage and start filling backyard feeders (include some ground egg shells for grit and calcium). More info is available at wdfw.wa.gov/wlm/backyard.
Hummingbirds are coming soon, too. Have their feeders ready — the little buzzers will come to last year’s sites.
Closer and closer we move to one of those almost-spring days here in Paradise. Be ready to grab a sandwich and optics, head outside, and show the kids the color green.
— JH