Act soon
Spring bear hunt applications are due a week from Friday (Feb. 28). Purchase special permit application on line (have your Wild ID Number handy) or at a license dealer.
KEEN’s Outdoor Summer Nature Day Camp is available for registration. June 27-29 July and you may choose any one or all five weeks. Each week has a theme. Check it all out at www.ycic.org/keens-summer-camp-pond-to-pines. (Pre-school options may happen soon!) Remember that there are some scholarships available — and you have the option of helping fund one for another kid.
Still open: Proposed 2020-2021 hunting regs for your review and written comments through Feb. 26. Check them out at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations.
This weekend
Port Susan Snow Goose Birding Festival is on for a fifteenth year, Saturday and Sunday. It’s worth the drive; tours and speakers for all levels of birders in the Stanwood and Camano Island region. Find full info at www.snowgoosefest.org.
Mark your calendar
Ruffed Grouse Banquet is March 14 in Issaquah. Info from Kevin Clements at 206-793-5336.
Pheasants Forever Banquet is May 2 at the Spring Creek Homestead in Union Gap. Proceeds go to the “No Child Left Indoors” work. See www.yakimapf311.org for advance tickets.
NRA Foundation banquet is May 9. Get info from Brian Huss at 509-607-1677.
Annual Durr Road Cleanup on the Wenas Wildlife Area happens April 18 (always on or near before Earth Day). Stand by, and plan to play.
Wildlife photo ops and festivals
Great blue heron males are preparing nests, getting ready for the ladies. South side of the Yakima, just west of milepost 104 on 1-90. Watch the traffic.
Bald eagles are all over the valley, wherever cows are calving. Use optics and watch the traffic.
Bighorns are still off and on at Cleman Mountain and some elk still on Oak Creek Area. Hwy 410 west from Yakima — right at Highway 12 for sheep and left for elk. No horn hunting yet.
Othello Sandhill Crane Festival (23rd annual) is March 20-22. See thousands of the four-foot tall, seven-foot wide noisiest, dancingest birds anywhere. A few bucks for festivities (speakers, vendors and displays) and kids are free. Check out www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org, find info at 509-488-2802 ext. 100, and registration at 866-726-3445. Several field trips available.
Fishing and seafood
Early salmon guesses are coming. See wdfw.wa.gov/fish/northfalcon. Be the first to know.
Don’t forget your new license: You will need it April 1.
Yakima is fishing is off and on. Stonefly nymphs and dark streamers, as Skwala stone nymphs hatch. Info from the guys at Ellensburg Angler (www.ellensburgangler.com) or 509-607-1804.
Columbia Basin lakes will be producing after the March 1 opener. Check out Lenice and Nunnally, Burke, Quincy, Upper Caliche and Martha Lakes and the seep lakes (Blythe, Canal, Corral, Heart, North Windmill and Windmill) just south of Potholes.
Ocean fishing is kicking off, with sport halibut openers in May. All you need to know at westportwa.com/business/charter.html and www.oceansportfishingcharters.com.
Firearm safety and hunting
Kittitas Field and Stream Team still has seats in the final 2020 class starting March 17. Click the Hunter Education link at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org, and then go sign up online.
Easton class happens April 21, with Dave Anderson. Contact him at 509-260-0652.
Cle Elum Hunter Ed group, with Trevin Roletto, will be teaching classes in summer. Find more info on the DFW website (Hunter Education link) or call Trevin at 253-569-1008.
Women’s one-day handgun class is this Saturday with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason. Other classes will happen into May. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
2020 multi-season (archery, muzzleloader and modern firearm) hunting permit applications due by March 31. Get applications from license dealers, then apply online. Info from 360-902-2464. Large number of deer and elk permits for hunting through all seasons. Drawing is in mid-April.
Find someone who has been inside too long. Pack a lunch, put on outside shoes, grab the camera and go make an almost-spring memory. Now is the time.
— JH