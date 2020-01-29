Friday
Midnight Friday (the 31st) is the deadline for required hunter harvest reports. Call toll-free at 877-945-3492 or www.fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. Your 2020 licenses will cost more if you delay.
Saturday
Kittitas Audubon’s First Saturday Bird Walk happens at Irene Rinehart Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot. Bring binoculars and a birding field guide, if you have them. All ages welcome.
The witching hour approaches
Your best outdoor adventure in 500 words or less will be accepted until Monday (Feb. 3). Email to huckabay@cwu.edu or wildwinds@reecercreekpublishing.com.
Photo contest is on through Feb. 9. Just follow instructions at www.shuylerproductions.com, and send your photo, with title and other required info to the email address provided. Co-sponsored by the Field and Stream Club.
2020 Big Game pamphlet could have your cover photos. Submit photos and a comment about your scene of “Hunting Washington’s Public Land” at wdfw.wa.gov/share (under the sixth category, select “Big Game pamphlet photo contest.” Deadline is March 1, 2020.
Now available
Pheasant and quail seed is free (your offering is welcome). Kittitas County Field & Stream Club provides it for your pick up at Arnold’s Ranch and Home or Shaw’s Furniture.
The 2020 licenses are available at Bi-Mart and Freddies, or online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
Two weeks
Central Washington Sportsmen Show starts Friday, Feb. 14 in the SunDome. Start with Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures, then move on to kids’ activities including the Kids’ Lunker Lake fishing pond and the Cabela’s bow and arrow shooting (win cool stuff). The Annual Horn and Antler Competition, and the Dog Pullers Weight Competition will be on, as will Cabela’s live cooking demos. Find something to complete your life. Photo Contest awards and prizes given Sunday. Details at www.shuylerproductions.com.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 14-17. Get info and submit your list at www.birdcount.org/gbbc. Watch numbers roll in from across the continent.
Where there’s snow…
For current info about the youth ski school (ages seven through high school), contact jeffhashimoto@gmail.com or see eburgski.blogspot.com.
For cross-country ski fun in our Cascades or to play in one of the regional activities, check out www.skileavenworth.com (click on events).
Glenn Bandy is always willing to share his knowledge about ski tours and classes, clothing, equipment and current hotspots for cross-country and snowshoe fun. 509-962-8084.
Find information on Upper County snowmobiling and trail conditions from Don May and his crews at 509-649-2222.
Wildlife watching and festivals
Bald eagles scattered around the valley, especially around calving cattle.
Local elk are hanging out at Joe Watt. Robinson Canyon is closed.
Coyotes are pairing up. Keep your eyes open for barking and dancing mating rituals.
The Annual Port Susan Snow Goose and Birding Festival is three weeks away. Tours and speakers for all levels of birders will be in the Stanwood and Camano Island areas. Info at www.snowgoosefest.org.
Fishing and seafood
May be a decent salmon year (the first chinook is already in the Columbia). You can get forecasts of 2020 salmon returns and find out about season setting across the state (several public meetings are already set) at dfw.wa.gov/fish/northfalcon.
Ocean bottom fishing opens in March, tuna and salmon in July. Sport halibut openers begin in May. Info at www.oceansportfishing.com or westportwa.com/business/Charter.php.
Firearm safety classes
New local Basic Hunter Education classes are scheduled for Feb. and March in Kittitas. Get info at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org (click the Hunter Education link).
Dave Anderson and his Easton team will be offering classes at the Easton Community Church. Register online and get direct info at 509-260-0652.
Handguns for women classes will happen Feb. 8 and 22. These one day classes are with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Make the most of winter’s chill before it’s too late. Get outside and make a memory which will cool you during the stifling hot days of August.
