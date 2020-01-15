Writing and Photos still welcome
Still accepting your best outdoor adventure in 500 words or less. Get tickets to the sportsmen’s show in Yakima or Puyallup. Send to huckabay@cwu.edu or wildwinds@reecercreekpublishing.com.
Photos accepted until Feb. 9 for the free contest with big prizes. Enter your photo(s) at www.shuylerproductions.com, read rules and instructions, then send your photo, with title and other needed info to the email address provided. Co-sponsored by the Field and Stream Club.
2020 Big Game pamphlet folks are looking for cover photos with the theme “Hunting on Washington’s Public Lands.” Submit photos, with a short paragraph describing the scene, at wdfw.wa.gov/share. Under the category tab (6th one down), select “Big Game pamphlet photo contest.” Cutoff date is March 1, 2020.
This weekend
The 27th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show runs Friday through Sunday in the HAPO Center in Pasco. Check it out at www.shuylerproductions.com.
Next week
It is worth the drive, and Snoqualmie may be manageable for the 33rd annual Washington Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat Show at the Puyallup fairgrounds (Jan. 22 through 26). Talk with Survival Pro Brett Stoffel, hear the fishing pros talk about fishing the Yakima, and study the magic as they work the “Steelhead River”). Then add the huge “Heads and Horns” exhibition, the cooking contest and camp cooking demos/coaching. Top it off with a big range of great kid activities. Get all the details at www.thesportshows.com/shows/washington.
Snow play
Kid skiing community grows as snow blesses Paradise. Email jeffhashimoto@gmail.com or see eburgski.blogspot.com for current info.
Glenn Bandy always has suggestions and upcoming special tours for high-country ski or snowshoe trips at 509-962-8084.
Several Nordic ski events are coming in the region over the next few months, and you can play. Detailed info will be found at www.skileavenworth.com. Click on events.
Wildlife watch
Bird visitors’ food will be available and free in about a week. The 100-year-old Kittitas County Field & Stream Club provides it at Shaw’s Furniture or Arnold’s Ranch and Home. Contributions always gladly accepted.
Elk are on and around feeding areas at DFW’s Oak Creek Wildlife Area, on Hwy 12 west of Yakima and out at Joe Watt Canyon.
Bighorn sheep are on Cleman Mountain, a couple miles north of Oak Creek, off Highway 410.
The 2020 Upper Skagit Bald Eagle Festival continues on weekends through January. Tours, interpretive center displays, eagle counts and eagle educational experiences are easily available. Get all the details at www.concrete-wa.com.
Family fun is yours in the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14-17. National Audubon Society and Cornell Lab of Ornithology sponsor this now-global annual count. Get info and materials, and submit your own list along with family bird videos and photo contest info at the official site www.birdcount.org. Watch numbers roll in from around the globe.
Coming soon
Midnight two weeks from Friday (the 31st) is the deadline for required hunter reports. Call toll-free at 877-945-3492 or www.fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. 2020 licenses will cost more if you delay.
Four weeks to the ‘Fantasy Dome’
Central Washington Sportsmen Show runs Feb. 14 through 16 in the SunDome at the Yakima County fairgrounds. Go see the amazing Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures, hear and talk with big game and fishing pros, and see the Fly-Tying Theatre. Cheer the sanctioned dog-pull event. Kids have Lunker Lake fishing, archery range, and the free air rifle range. There’s the annual the big horn and antler competition and the ever-popular trout bobbing contest, with continuous door prizes and giveaways. Don’t forget that the first 100 people in the door each day get free gifts, too. All in all, the best show in Paradise. Photo contest prizes awarded, too. Show details at www.shuylerproductions.com.
Firearm safety classes
Hunter ed class with Kittitas County Field and Stream Club instructors for January is full. February class starts Feb. 18 and March class on March 17. Each class is four evenings 6-9 p.m. and Saturday range day. Register now on the Washington Department of Wildlife web site (click the Hunter Education link. Basic Hunting, and then the Traditional class option).
Dave Anderson and his Easton team have upcoming hunter safety classes (sponsored by Cascade Field and Stream) at the Easton Community Church. Contact Dave at 509-260-0652. Trevin Roletto, at 253-569-1008, will be scheduling classes at the Centennial center in Cle Elum. Students must register for all classes online on the Washington Department of Wildlife web site under the Traditional class option.
Women’s Handgun classes are available. NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason has one-day classes Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28, April 4 and 25, and May 9 and 23. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Get out and fill your lungs with winter’s late blasts. Take a camera, binoculars, spotting scope, food, and some housebound soul. Study snowflakes. Make a memory.
— JH