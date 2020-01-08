Coming with weather
Free seed for pheasants, quail, and chukars will be available once winter blasts us again — available at Shaw’s Furniture and Arnold’s Ranch and Home. This will be provided compliments of the Kittitas County Field and Stream Club. Stand by.
To do now
Your best outdoor adventure in about 500 words could still get you sets of tickets to the Feb. Central Washington Sportsmen Show in Yakima, or to the Washington Sportsman’s Show in Puyallup (in two weeks). Email your story to huckabay@cwu.edu or wildwinds@reecercreekpublishing.com.
Digital wildlife and fish photos can be entered free by Feb. 9. Big prizes will be awarded at the Central Washington Sportsmen Show Feb. 14 to 16. Go to www.shuylerproductions.com, click on the “FREE Photo Contest” link and follow the rules and instructions to submit your photo. Co-sponsored by the Field and Stream Club.
Your photos on the 2020 big game pamphlet cover? Theme is “Hunting on Washington’s Public Lands.” Send photos highlighting how you take advantage of the hunting opportunities on Washington’s public lands, with a short paragraph describing the scene. Submit photos at wdfw.wa.gov/share, and under the category tab (6th tab down), select “Big Game pamphlet photo contest” to have your photo considered. Even if you are not the winner, your photo may be featured on DFW’s social media pages. Cutoff date is Mar. 1, 2020.
Remember that current wintertime fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities are discussed regularly in DFW’s “Weekender” (wdfw.wa.gov/weekender). Check it out.
Snow play
Current info about kid skiing this month is available at eburgski.blogspot.com or by email jeffhashimoto@gmail.com.
Check the Wenatchee Outdoors site at www.wenatcheeoutdoors.org.
Glenn Bandy always has info on safe winter high-country skiing or snowshoeing — and upcoming special ski tour trips — at 509-962-8084.
Upper County snowmobiling info is available from Don May and his crews at 509-649-2222.
Hunting, shooting and training
Kittitas County Field and Stream Club hunter safety classes will be taught in Kittitas the next three months. This month’s class will be 6-9 p.m. on the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th with range day on the morning of the 25th. February (starts the 18th) and March (starts the 17th) classes will have similar schedules — each class has a 30 student limit. Go online to register at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic.
Upper County hunter safety classes may be available, also. Check with Dave Anderson (509-260-0652) and Trevin Roletto (253-569-1008) for more information. All students register online.
Valley Rifle and Pistol Club still has a time and place for you and your family to practice safe and fun recreational shooting. Mel Goudge (509-925-4285) or Hal Mason (509-962-3002) have info.
Woman’s Handgun classes are available with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason. One-day classes set for Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28, April 4 and 25, and May 9 and 23. More at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Report your hunting by Jan. 31 toll-free at 877-945-3492 or online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
It’s mid-winter dream time; make the drives
The 2020 annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show starts a week from Friday through Sunday at the HAPO Center in Pasco. See www.shuylerproductions.com for all the reasons you should go.
The 2020 Washington Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat Show is at the Puyallup fairgrounds the following week (Jan. 22 through 26). Taken alone, time with survival expert Brett Stoffel makes it worth the drive. Throw in the fishing seminars (including the pros doing magic on the “Steelhead River”), the amazing “Heads and Horns” exhibition, the camp cooking, the big BBQ demo/party, kid fishing and all the other kid activities and the magic grows. See www.thesportshows.com/shows/washington.
In Yakima, we convene at the Central Washington Sportsmen Show at the SunDome on Feb. 14, 15 and 16. You have entered your photos, right?
Wildlife watch
A few local elk are hanging out at Joe Watt. Perhaps some good photo opps, and, with snow, some great family sledding and tubing action, too. Please do not pressure or disturb the elk.
California bighorn sheep are moving onto the Clemens Mountain feeding area, and elk feeding will begin at some point over at Oak Creek (410 west from Yakima: turn right at Highway 12 for sheep and left for elk). Some opportunities will exist to help with feeding when it starts. For updated info, call 509-653-2390.
Regional reports on timely fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing are posted in DFW’s “Weekender,” at wdfw.wa.gov/weekender, on a monthly regular basis. Check it out.
Everything outdoors in Paradise is at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org.
Fishing
Yakima has been producing with nymphs, streamers and midges. The guys at Red’s Fly Shop (509-933-2300) have current info.
Get out while the getting is good. Spring will be here too soon, and you will have missed the crisp, cold winter air of Paradise. Take food and someone who doesn’t get out enough.
— JH