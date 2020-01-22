Now
33rd annual Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Puyallup fairgrounds is on through Sunday. Talk with Survival Pro Brett Stoffel, hear the fishing pros talk about fishing the Yakima, and study the magic as they work the “Indoor River.” Add the “Heads and Horns” wall, hundreds of activities and great kid fun. Get all the details at www.thesportshows.com/shows/washington.
Midnight Friday (the 31st) is the deadline for required hunter harvest reports. Call toll-free at 877-945-3492 or www.fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. Your 2020 licenses will cost more if you delay.
Pheasant and quail food is free (your offering is welcome). The 100-year-old Kittitas County Field & Stream Club provides it at Arnold’s Ranch and Home or Shaw’s Furniture.
Time is winding down
Still accepting your best outdoor adventure in 500 words or less until Monday, Feb. 3. You could be awarded tickets to the sportsmen’s show in Yakima. Submit to huckabay@cwu.edu or wildwinds@reecercreekpublishing.com.
Photos still accepted until Feb. 9. Enter your photo(s) in the Central Washington Sportsmen Show Contest by following the instructions at www.shuylerproductions.com, and sending your photo, with title and other needed info to the email address provided. Great prizes co-sponsored by the Field and Stream Club.
2020 Washington Big Game pamphlet folks are still looking for cover photos about “Hunting on Washington’s Public Lands.” Submit photos and a sentence or two about the scene. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/share and under the 6th tab (category) select “Big Game pamphlet photo contest.” Due by March 1.
Snow play
Kid skiing is still happening, and you can play. Contact jeffhashimoto@gmail.com or see eburgski.blogspot.com for current info.
Glenn Bandy has boundless ideas for cross-country ski and snowshoe fun — maybe even a tour. Check with him for more details at 509-962-8084.
For more cross-country ski fun in our Cascades or to play in any of the Nordic events happening in the region, check out www.skileavenworth.com and click on events. See also www.turns-all-year.com, for current hot spots, and www.wenatcheeoutdoors.org.
Coming up
Family fun is yours during the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14-17. National Audubon Society and Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology sponsor this annual count. Find family bird videos and photo contest info on the official site at www.birdcount.org. You may also submit your own list and watch numbers roll in from across the continent.
Three weeks to the Fantasy Dome
Central Washington Sportsmen Show will run from Feb. 14 through 16 at the Yakima County fairgrounds. Free giveaways each day, to the first 150 in the door. Enjoy Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures. Big game and fishing pros from across the Northwest and around the U.S. will answer your questions and pass along their skills and knowledge. Check out the “Horn and Antler Competition,” the Kids’ Lunker Lake fishing, air rifle range, Door prizes and giveaways, and the famous outdoor cooking camp. The international dog pull of sanctioned weights happens Saturday and Sunday. Photo contest prizes will be awarded, too. Full show details at www.shuylerproductions.com.
Wildlife watching and festivals
The 2020 Upper Skagit Bald Eagle Festival ends this weekend. Tours, interpretive center displays, eagle counts and eagle educational experiences are easily available through Sunday. Get all the details at www.concrete-wa.com.
Bald eagles are scattered around the valley, especially around calving cattle.
Local elk are hanging out at Joe Watt, and Robinson Canyon is closed.
California bighorns are on Clemens Mountain feed, and elk feeding is daily over at Oak Creek Wildlife Area (take 410 west from Yakima; turn right at Highway 12 for sheep and left for elk).
Port Susan Snow Goose Birding Festival happens Feb. 22 and 23 in the Stanwood and Camano Island areas. Tours and speakers for all levels of birders. Info on events and activities, and registration, will be found at www.snowgoosefest.org.
Firearm safety classes
Next local Basic Hunter Education classes are starting Feb. 18 and March 17 in Kittitas. Find the info you need at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org (click the Hunter Education link).
Also, Dave Anderson and will have a class starting April 21 in Easton at the Easton Community Church. Contact Dave at 509-260-0652. Other classes scheduled for June 15 and July 20 in Cle Elum. Remember that students register for classes online on the Washington Department of Wildlife web site under the Traditional class option.
Women’s Handgun one-day classes are available with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason has one-day classes Feb. 8 and 22, with more into May. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
These are the sweet days of winter. Take food, cameras, optics and someone who needs fresh air and go make a wintry memory. Take a day off; tell your boss Huckabay said it was OK.
— JH