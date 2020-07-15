Outdoor openings
Remember: the latest word about what’s open and what’s not is at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates (or coronavirus.wa.gov).
Fire danger still high
Pay attention to ongoing eastside summer burn bans. Restrictions are posted at campgrounds and wildlife areas, and you will find more at www.dnr.wa.gov and www.dnr.wa.gov.
Spot a wildfire or an untended campfire? Report it to 800-562-6010.
Hunting
Apply soon (in the next week or so) for a deer hunt on the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area near Oroville. No fee to apply and info will be available shortly at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/scotch-creek (or contact the DFW Northcentral Region office at 509-754-4624). Hunts will be during bow or firearms seasons.
Hunter safety training
Trevin Roletto’s Cle Elum class is no longer available (thank you, COVID-19).
Online classes are still (and only) available until mid-August. Find them and register on DFW’s web page at www.hunter-ed.com/washington.
Wildlife and other family fun
Butterflies are following nectar-producing flowers all around us, particularly mountain meadows. Watch open, sunny areas for blues, coppers, fritillaries, hairstreaks, monarchs, painted ladies, and viceroys. Take some kids, a guidebook and the camera.
Bears are in the mountain huckleberries now. Yield to berry-picking bears of any kind. Just remember that for them it’s about survival, and they can be cranky if pushed.
Timberwolf Mountain (off Bethel Ridge Road northwest of Naches) has mountain goats, mule deer, elk, blue grouse, mountain bluebird, and other wildlife available for watching. With a 4x4, you will see some amazing views of the Cascades’ east side, too.
Take an easier drive up Manastash to Quartz Mountain for breathtaking views of Mount Rainier.
Don’t forget your Discover Pass.
Fishing
The Yakima River is into summer, so be patient. Fish rising in the evening are most likely after caddis, yellow Sallies or baetis. Current conditions from the guys at Worley-Bugger (509-962-2033 or www.worleybuggerflyco.com) or the Evening Hatch folks (509-962-5959 or www.theeveninghatch.com).
DFW’s Trout Derby is in full swing, and on through Oct.31. Check it out at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby and go play. To find out about remaining prizes (uncaught fish) click “Fish a participating lake” and go get your share of the $40,000 in prizes.
Summer kings and sockeye are happening on the Columbia. Most Upper River reaches (above Wells Dam) and the Chelan and Entiat Rivers open tomorrow. Some generous limits (for these days, anyhow). Check out the new 2020-2021 regs (online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations), or find more details at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules. You may also contact the Ephrata regional office at 509-754-4624, or email the fish pros at TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov. Travis Maitland, District 7 Fish Biologist in Wenatchee, may have info at 509-665-3337.
Great videos, current reports, lake maps and anything else you need to know about fishing around Paradise is free at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Ocean fishing is getting stronger, with a late halibut season on the horizon. Many excellent bottom-fishing reports. Look online at www.funbeach.com, www.westportcam.com, www.oceansportfishing.com or www.pacificsalmoncharters.com.
Hiking
Time for the high country trails. Alpine lake fishing for trout is heating up as more and more lakes melt off. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports for high lakes and others stocking reports. Check with local ranger stations about trails, and enjoy the ripening huckleberries. Use stoves rather than campfires for cooking.
In next winter’s blast you’ll be missing summer’s glorious heat. Get kids to the hills, and show them how berries were meant to taste. Make a warm memory to carry you through that inevitable winter blizzard. Whatever you do, demonstrate safety — help kids see the value in a little extra care.
— JH