KEEN is asking for help as they get kids outdoors amidst COVID-19. Your few bucks will help match others. Find info about their GoFundMe project at www.ycic.org.
Lake Wenatchee sockeye season is more and more likely. Stand by.
Online hunter safety classes can be completed prior to upcoming hunting seasons. Find them and register on DFW’s web page at www.hunter-ed.com/washington.
PSE hunting access (Wild Horse Wind Farm) is now all by reservation. Two weeks prior to the specific season you want to hunt, go to privatelands.wdfw.wa.gov/private_lands/ and follow the “Hunt by Reservation” link. Scroll down to the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility and register. Happy hunting! (Here you will find access info for every county in the state.)
Fires are banned in most public ground most anywhere in the state. Find current fire conditions at 800-323-BURN or www.dnr.wa.gov and www.dnr.wa.gov.
Please report wildfire or any untended fire to 800-562-6010.
Apply soon to hunt deer this fall on the 6,000-acre Charles and Mary Eder unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in northeastern Okanogan County. Go to wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/scotch-creek or call 509-754-4624. There is no charge to enter.
Remember that shooting out on Durr Road (The Wenas Wildlife Area) is open only until 10 a.m. (probably through September) to prevent wildfires.
Yakima fishing is good to great, with caddis, yellow and tan Mays, and others. Check with the guys at Evening Hatch (962-5959) or see www.theeveninghatch.com.
Upper Columbia salmon is on. Summer kings are doing well at the moment (Wells Dam area) and fall kings are looking very promising. Get info from Hooked on Toys (509-663-0740) and Travis Maitland at 509-665-3337.
Brookies aplenty reported in the headwaters of the Cle Elum River. Several Upper County streams have been good with spinners and flies. Check your regs.
Alpine lakes are producing, and the hiking is great. Some trails are challenging, and the weather changes abruptly up there, so be prepared.
Potholes dock fishers are into nighttime trout (mostly nightcrawlers). Bass are in the dunes. The rocky area between Goose Island and face of O’Sullivan Dam has smallmouth and walleye.
Sturgeon on Lake Roosevelt is now open to China Bend boat ramp until further notice. More info from DFW pros Chris Donley (509-892 1001 x 307) or Bill Baker (509-563-5499).
Current NW info from Northwest Fishing Reports (www.northwestfishingreports.com).
Regional descriptions of fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewing opportunities are found in the monthly Weekender Reports at wdfw.wa.gov/weekender/ (regularly updated).
Butterflies are still on nectar-producing flowers around the valley. Reliable reports of blues, coppers, fritillaries, hairstreaks, and painted ladies (monarchs and viceroys have been reported, but not confirmed – they have become very rare in Paradise). Several of our species will be around for a few weeks. Check out the USGS Northern Prairie Research Center for details about our beauties, and other wildlife, too, at www.npwrc.usgs.gov (search “butterflies”). See www.butterfliesandmoths.org, too. Take a guidebook and your camera.
Elk bugles will be filling the hills soon. Watching and listening to the bulls’ mating challenge is spine-tingling. Think about Raven’s Roost, up Highway 410, in the Little Naches drainage. Arrive before daylight (or camp) and walk the Cougar Valley trail.
Several openers ahead on Sept. 1
Abundant mourning doves reported in the scablands and grain fields in the Yakima, but spotty in our valley. You will need permission for areas not under DFW access programs.
Grouse are scattered but fairly plentiful. Watch fire restrictions.
Black bear season will open also. Check the regs.
Summer is still here. Take a moment to be grateful that you live within a couple hours of great hiking, fishing, hunting, watching, berry picking or most any other outdoor activity. Then go do one of them. Take the kids and family and a neighbor who gets outdoors too rarely.