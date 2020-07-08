Keep our outdoors open
It’s mostly working… But caution still rules. Be safe and check for the latest word about what’s open and what’s not at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates (or coronavirus.wa.gov).
Fire danger still high
You’ve been hearing about summer burn bans on publicly-managed ground in local counties. Restrictions are posted at campgrounds and wildlife areas, with more info at www.dnr.wa.gov and www.dnr.wa.gov. Cook with camping stoves, and use great care.
Report a wildfire or untended campfire to 800-562-6010.
Don’t forget your Discover Pass.
Your input?
DFW’s draft proposal strategic plan for the next 25 years needs your thinking. See the draft plan and give feedback at wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/strategic-planning. Soon.
Fishing
DFW Trout Derby is on through Oct. 31. Check it out at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby and go play. To find out about remaining prizes (uncaught fish) click “Fish a participating lake.” and find how many of the $40,000 in prizes (fish) remain uncaught.
Camping
Wild berries are attracting bears and other wildlife. For us, berries are great treats, but for the wildlife they are about survival. If you find yourself in a disagreement with a cougar or bear, resist the urge to run. Pick up any children, stand as tall as possible (arms above your head) and make noise. Get upwind and leave it an escape route. Don’t look it directly in the eye (an aggressive act, often), and fight back hard if you are attacked.
DFW’s dangerous wildlife reporting line is 1-877-933-9847, and the emergency incident hotline is 1-800-477-6224. In any genuine emergency, call 911. Enjoy our high country, but be aware. Check out wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living (“dangerous wildlife” link).
Fishing
The Yakima River is off and on — seems best in evenings, as water bug activity picks up. Check with any of the fishing pro shops for current information, generously shared.
Summer kokanee are still on the bite, and there are some local rules because of sockeye reintroduction (check the new regs). Small spinners, red beads, and maggot-baited hooks wrapped with red yarn are working for most fishers. Popular lakes include Kachess and Keechelus (11- to 12-inchers), Rimrock Lake (8- to 10-inchers). These little landlocked salmon are arguably the best eating of our fresh-water fish. Go get them. Check out Rimrock’s west end for trolling and still fishing.
Potholes Reservoir is producing fat rainbows, and walleye fishing is still strong in the sand dunes. Buzz baits are luring largemouth and smallmouth bass are on buzz baits. Bluegill and perch are still hanging and biting around MarDon Resort dock. Most fishing is best at night. More info from www.mardonresort.com (click on the events link).
Westport and Ilwaco are now producing salmon, lings, and sea bass. Get full info on both areas from 800-345-6223 or online at www.funbeach.com, www.westportcam.com, www.oceansportfishing.com or www.pacificsalmoncharters.com.
Summer salmon time
The Columbia is open now up to Wells Dam, and above it will open on the 16th (one week).
Chelan and Entiat Rivers will open in a week also. Some generous limits. Check out the new 2020-2021 regs (online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations), or find more details at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules. You may also contact the Ephrata regional office at 509-754-4624, or email the fish pros at TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov. Travis Maitland, District 7 Fish Biologist in Wenatchee, may have info at 509-665-3337.
For more fishing videos, current reports, lake maps and so forth, see the free and abundant info at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Family wildlife fun
Remember your bird bath. It helps your backyard bird buddies beat the summer heat.
Abundant and striking wildflowers still being reported in our high country. While you’re enjoying the color, watch for marmots, pikas, gray-crowned rosy finches, hummingbirds, and butterflies, too. You don’t have to go far, just head up and enjoy.
Hunter safety training
Trevin Roletto’s last summer class starts in Cle Elum in two weeks (Monday, July 7). Register on DFW’s web page.
Online classes are always available. Find them and register on DFW’s web page at www.hunter-ed.com/washington.
Make it a point to get youngsters into the high country or out camping. Have lessons prepared to help them develop safe habits with campfires, camp stoves, combustibles, catalytic converters on motor vehicles, or anything else that might spark a wildfire. They are our emissaries to a time we will never see; help them take your wisdom along.
