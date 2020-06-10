Welcome back outdoors
It’s happening! Slowly… Your go-to site for details, rules and the latest info is still DFW’s wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Kids outdoor camps
KEEN is open for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) from June 29 to July 31. Great opportunity for kids! Registration info for all camps is at www.ycic.org.
Fishing fun now
DFW Trout Derby is now full on. Check it all out at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby. Good luck! (Catch a tagged trout and check out your prize at wdfwderby.com.)
A weekend away
Father’s Day fishing is growing all around us. Hundreds of fat fish have been dropped into Cooper Lake and others around Paradise. Check out www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington.
Shooting and fireworks
Remember, target shooting along Durr Road is now allowed only between sunrise and 10 a.m.
No fireworks of any kind on any DFW managed wildlife area or water site or other ground.
Be bear aware
Bears are out and about. Dispose of camping trash in bear-proof containers or double-bag it and pack it home. Keep meat and other food in vehicles or ten feet up a tree, four feet from trunks.
Fishing
Yakima is producing some nice trout, with mixed success. Current info from www.theeveninghatch.com or 509-962-5959.
Now is the time to check out your favorite brook trout stream or lake. It is heating up.
White sturgeon on Lake Roosevelt are likely on, starting soon. Info from DFW Fish Pro Chris Donley (509-892-1001, ext. 307).
Fishing for channel catfish is improving on the Lower Yakima, but limit consumption to a maximum of one meal per week, because of possible chemical contamination.
Yellow perch are really hitting in Moses Lake. Five to 25 feet of water. Walleye hot, too.
Sport crab fishing is underway at many sites. Check out DFW’s crab fishing website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab/ for full details and a cool video.
Free reports, maps and plenty of info about fishing at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Get the free (and priceless) “Fish Washington” app (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html).
Salmon?
Yakima River seasons are a bit uncertain, at best. Your best source of information is Yakima DFW fish pro Marc Divens at 509-457-9301.
Columbia River salmon will be available this summer and fall, with fair limits on a couple species in several reaches. Find current rules and info at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations or contact DFW fish pro Paul Hoffarth (509-545-2284).
Ocean salmon are waiting to start biting along the coast, but bottom fishing trips are on now out of Westport, Ilwaco, or Neah Bay. Check out www.funbeach.com, www.oceansportfishing.com or www.pacificsalmoncharters.com.
Wildlife and family fun
Warm, sunny days make great butterfly watching. Hundreds of species are found on asters, fleabanes, daisies, thistles, dogbanes, buckwheats, penstemons, wild cherries, mints, milkweed and lilacs. Purples, whites and yellows seem most attractive. Stake out wet sand, gravel and mud on hot days in alpine meadows. “The Butterflies of Cascadia” by Robert Michael Pyle is a great guide for the whole family, and the “Audubon Field Guide to the Pacific Northwest” is good, too. Check out Robert’s amazing book, “Mariposa Road.”
Riparian areas in the canyons around Yakima are prime butterfly spots, too.
Wildlife Cameras are up for your watching. No longer funded by DFW, but you will find a huge variety of live wildlife cameras — and great family viewing — by googling “wildlife baby camera.” Check it out
Hunting?
Permit drawing results are likely to be available soon (within a week or so?). Login at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login and accept congratulations or condolences from the rest of us. Permits will be out in July.
Trevin Roletto’s summer hunter safety classes start a week from Monday and again on Monday, July 20, in Cle Elum. Register on the DFW hunter education web page.
This is outside time. Teach kids to safely use camp fires, cook stoves and other potential fire starters. Leave the fireworks at home: even with recent rains, wild fire danger will grow in much of eastern Washington.
— JH