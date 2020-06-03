Welcome back outdoors
It’s (slowly) opening! For details and the latest info, including new open campgrounds, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
This weekend
First Saturday Bird Walk is this Saturday (the 6th) at 8 a.m. Assemble at the Irene Rinehart parking lot. Bring optics, a camera, a guidebook (if you wish) and dress appropriately and watch your distancing. All ages welcome.
Free fishing weekend is on. You will need no license to fish, but follow all rules and regulations. Trout have been dropped in waters across the state; see wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide.
Kids Free Fishing Derbies (normally on this weekend) are all postponed or cancelled for this year. Probably means even better prizes next year. Stand by for more information.
Kiwanis Pond (once the first Hanson Pond across I-90 from Cle Elum, south of exit 84) has been stocked with fish and is open to kids and disabled fishers only.
Kids’ summer camps
KEEN is still registering for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) from June 29 to July 31. Great opportunity for kids! Registration info for all camps is at www.ycic.org.
Fishing fun now
DFW Trout Derby is now full on. Rules are simple, the prizes are super and the family fun is endless. Check it all out at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby. Good luck!
Salmon comments
DFW still wants your comments on rules for this year’s salmon fishing, as part of the annual North of Falcon process, involving state, federal and tribal fishery managers. Find all proposals at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development#pending, and comment online or email to Rules.Coordinator@dfw.wa.gov.
Fishing
Yakima River has its moments, as water bug activity rises. Caddis, PED’s, baetis, summer stones and some hoppers, too. Get info at www.theeveninghatch.com or 509-962-5959.
Upper County ponds are hot early a.m. and in the evenings on worms or PowerBait.
Favorite brook trout stream in your book? You are now free to check it out.
The Fioritos, Mattoon, Easton Ponds, and Myron have trout stocked for free fishing weekend.
Kachess, Keechelus, and Cle Elum all continue to produce kokanees. Most fishers are trolling corn or fishing maggots. Bumping Lake is hot, and Rimrock is good right now, too.
Potholes is producing everything. Full info at www.mardonresort.com.
Sturgeon on Lake Roosevelt are on. Info from DFW Fish Pro Chris Donley (509-892-1001, ext. 307).
Free reports, maps and plenty of info about fishing at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Get your free “Fish Washington” app: wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html.
Salmon, anyone?
Lower Yakima River spring hatchery Chinook fishing may yet open — waiting on numbers — on the Yakima (to below Roza Dam). Standby. DFW’s Yakima fish pro Marc Divens may have info at 509-457-9301.
Westport, Ilwaco, La Push and Neah Bay are catching lings and sea bass, and will soon be producing salmon. Info on available fishing at www.oceansportfishing.com or www.pacificsalmoncharters.com.
Great info and coaching for salmon across the state from www.salmonuniversity.com.
Wildlife and family fun
As berries come on, so do chances for a bear, cougar or other potentially dangerous encounter. Check out “Living with wildlife” at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living. Call the DFW emergency incident hotline, 1-800-477-6224, with problems.
Butterflies are showing up. Watch flowers and moist areas. For tips and tools to attract them or find them, check out wdfw.wa.gov/wlm/backyard/butterflies.htm. Pick up a butterfly guide.
Hummingbirds are on those flowers, too.
Wildlife babies are bolder and more visible. Expect hikers and fishers to be seeing ducklings, goslings, beaver kits and a bear cub. Lots of grouse, quail, and pheasant chicks, along with elk calves, bighorn lambs, and deer fawns.
High country trails are opening. Check local trail conditions and other forest opportunities with Forest Service at www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/okawen/.
WildWatch Cams are no longer funded by DFW, but you will find a huge variety of live wildlife cameras — and great family viewing by googling “wildlife baby cameras.” Check it out.
Hunting?
Special permit results available (or will be soon), just login to your account at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login. Receive your permit by mid-July. (You did draw one, right?)
Trevin Roletto’s two hunter safety classes start on June 15 and on July 20 in Cle Elum. Supervised live fire at the course end. Register on the DFW hunter ed web page.
Online Basic Hunter Ed classes are available. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Recreate safely and responsibly, but get out now! (You will need this memory in January.) Teach a kid fire safety, and a survival skill. Get a picnic, some people of various ages and start storing up warm season memories for winter.
— JH