Happening now or soon
KEEN is open: Pond to Pines Summer Camps (Kindergarten through sixth grade) and the 2020 Yakima Canyon Bird Fest (May 8-10). Some fill up fast. Registration and info at www.ycic.org.
Ruffed Grouse Banquet is a week from Saturday in Issaquah. Kevin Clements at 206-793-5336.
Othello Sandhill Crane Festival — 23rd annual — is two weeks away (March 20). Check out these amazing, noisy, four-foot tall, seven-foot wide dancers. Enjoy speakers, vendors, and activities at little cost (kids free). Get info at 866-726-3445 or www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
Plan now
Let’s Go Outdoors! On Saturday, May 23, the Kittitas County Field and Stream Club kicks off its second century with a free day-long expo at the Fairgrounds. More than a dozen organizations will show and demonstrate their commitment to our outdoor future. Food, fun, interesting games, demos, and info for kids and adults as we all prepare for a forever outdoor future.
More coming activities
Pheasants Forever Banquet is May 2 at the Spring Creek Homestead in Union Gap. All proceeds support Pheasants Forever’s work on the “No Child Left Indoors” initiative. See www.yakimapf311.org for advance tickets.
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet happens in Ellensburg on Friday April 10. Info from Dan at 509-995-0819.
Ducks Unlimited Selah-Yakima Chapter banquet at the Selah Civic Center in Selah will happen this spring. Info from Joe Briscoe at 509-939-7342.
NRA Foundation banquet is May 11. Get info from Brian Huss at 509-607-1677.
Salmon anyone?
Salmon University is gearing up for 2020. See www.salmonuniversity.com.
Salmon seasons and harvest for sections of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, are being set. See the meeting schedule, salmon forecasts, and get info about the season-setting process at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon.
More outdoor fun ahead
Clean up of Durr Road and L.T. Murray is April 18 (near the 49th Anniversary of Earth Day). Field and Stream Club, Wenas Muzzleloaders, Fish and Wildlife, free donuts and free lunch are all participating. See www.kittitasfieldandstream.org for this and outdoor happenings in Paradise.
2020 multi-season (archery, muzzleloader and modern firearm) hunting permit applications are due by March 31. Get apps from license dealers then go online. Find details at 360-902-2464 for the 8,500 deer permits and 1,000 elk permits to hunt through all seasons. Draw is mid-April.
Shed antler hunters (and others) will be first allowed into the L.T. Murray and Oak Creek Wildlife Areas at 6 a.m. on May 1, to protect elk and deer moving out of winter stress.
Hunter safety classes
Firearms safety training for you or loved ones is still on. Kittitas County Field & Stream has one more class, March 17 — almost two weeks. Click the Hunter Education link at www.kittitasfieldandstream.org, and sign up online.
April classes with Dave Anderson in Easton — 509-260-0652.
Summer classes In Cle Elum will happen with Trevin Roletto’s group. Find info on the DFW website (Hunter Education link) or call Trevin at 253-569-1008.
Women’s handgun classes (one-day) are scheduled into May with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Fishing and seafood
Spring fishing has almost arrived: For current everything on the Yakima and in our area call the guys at The Evening Hatch, at 509-962-5959, or check out www.theeveninghatch.com.
New size and catch limits for bass, channel cats and walleye are in effect across the state, with all limits lifted on rivers, streams, and beaver ponds. Find details and more info at wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/2shb1579-lake-list.pdf.
Get new licenses and permits (by March 31) from license vendors or fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
2019 Catch Record Cards must be returned to DFW by April 30, even if you were skunked.
Wildlife watch and photo ops
Bald Eagles are scattered across the valley. Go look (especially around calving cattle).
Great blue herons are nesting south of the Yakima, west of milepost 104 on 1-90. It is impressive, but be wary of the traffic.
Gray whales are migrating and are often close enough for binoculars from the Destruction Island Overlook off Highway 101 near Kalaloch or from Cape Flattery at the northwest tip of the Olympic Peninsula. Westport-Grayland Chamber of Commerce at www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (360-268-9422) or see www.experiencewestport.com.
Almost real spring at last — maybe! Celebrate green and wildlife with food, family, cameras, binoculars and the outdoors of Paradise.
— JH