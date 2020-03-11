Any time now
KEEN is open: Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) and the 2020 Yakima Canyon Bird Fest (May 8-10). Some fill up fast. Registration and info at www.ycic.org/.
This weekend
Ruffed Grouse Banquet is this Saturday in Issaquah. Kevin Clements at 206-793-5336.
Next week
The 23rd annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is March 20-24. Check out those amazing, four-foot tall, seven-foot wide dancers. Speakers, vendors, displays and activities at little cost (kids free). Find more at 866-726-3445 or www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
Coming soon
Razor Clam Festival (14th annual) in Ocean Shores is on in two weeks (March 21 and 22). Find out more (and about current and planned digs) on the Ocean Shores web page at www.osrazorclamfestival.org.
The 37th annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starts April 1, with birds and raptors, too (Fir Island Snow Goose Reserve, Johnson DeBay Swan Reserve especially). See www.tulipfestival.org.
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet happens in Ellensburg on Friday April 10. Info from Dan at 509-995-0819.
Olympic Peninsula BirdFest is April 16-21 out in Sequim. This is peak time for waterfowl migration. Everything for the birder from guided trips and boat tours to kayaking, salmon banquet and presentations. You will find more info at www.olympicbirdfest.org.
Clean up of Durr Road and L.T. Murray, April 18 (as always, in honor of Earth Day). Field & Stream Club, Wenas Muzzleloaders, Fish & Wildlife, free donuts and lunch are all involved. Bring gloves, leaf rakes, large magnets and anything else that seems like a good idea for picking up. Start at 9 a.m. and finish by early afternoon. Check out www.kittitasfieldandstream.org.
Pheasants Forever Banquet happens May 2 at the Spring Creek Homestead in Union Gap, to support the chapter’s efforts on behalf of the “No Child Left Indoors” initiative. See www.yakimapf311.org for advance tickets.
Friends of the NRA annual Kittitas County fundraiser is May 9 at the fairgrounds. Details on the Facebook page “Kittitas County Friends of NRA” and from Brian Huss at 509-607-1677.
Plan now
Let’s Go Outdoors! Saturday, May 23, the Kittitas County Field & Stream Club kicks off a second century with a free day-long expo at the Fairgrounds. Family fun as we all prepare for an outdoor future for our grandchildren’s grandchildren.
Fishing and seafood
New fishing licenses are due in 21 days. See license vendors or fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
Trout have been dropped into local waters this month. Rainbows stocked in Easton Ponds, McCabe, Fiorito, Mattoon and others. Many are jumbos (to a pound and a half). Find stocking info at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports_plants.html.
Yakima is variable. Fish are after caddis or March browns. Current info at 509-933-2300 or www.redsflyshop.com.
Westport area seasons are falling in place for salmon, halibut, bottom fish and tuna. Check out the Westport-Grayland Chamber of Commerce at www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (360-268-9422) or see www.experiencewestport.com. Captain Don has the latest info at www.oceansportfishingcharters.com.
2019 Catch Record Cards must be returned to DFW by April 30, even if you went 0 for 50 (although you probably had a great 2018 season, and 2019 looks okay, too).
Wildlife watch and photo ops
Wildlife Cams are available. Check out www.wildlifeforever.org/home/conservation/critter-cams for a variety or watch Kenya, Africa, cams at explore.org/livecams/african-wildlife/african-river-wildlife-camera. This is great family fun.
Shed antler hunters may enter Oak Creek Wildlife Area at 6:00 a.m. on May 1. You will find similar dates and times in our valley, also, to protect elk and deer moving out of winter stress.
Hunter ed classes
Dave Anderson (509-260-0652) has info and seats for his next class (starts April 21) at the Easton Community Church. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (go to the hunter education link and click on register to find it.
For women only one-day handgun classes with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason are available into May. Info at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Red-wing blackbirds, mountain bluebirds and robins are starting to show in the valley even with our wintry weather. Nesting and mating activity is increasing around marshlands, especially. Take a family drive this weekend.
— JH