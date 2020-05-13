Welcome back outdoors
It’s open! (Well, some…) For details and the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Think ahead
KEEN is registering youngsters for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) — still highly likely to happen. Great for kids! Registration info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Now
Leavenworth’s 18th Annual Bird Fest is on tomorrow through Sunday. Birds, geology, wildflowers and conservation. Most events are free. Google “Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest” for info.
Wenas target shooting restrictions in place again. Through September 30, shooting along Durr Road is allowed only between sunrise and 10 a.m., to reduce the risk of wildfire.
Snake River springers are on, with are all sorts of new rules for salmon and steelhead in effect across the state. Get your new license, then check out fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ and wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations before heading out. For the latest up-to-date regulations, get the Fish Washington mobile app (at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html)
Soon
Special hunt permit applications must be in by midnight next Monday (the 18th). Purchase applications from license vendors, at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free), then apply online or on the phone. Pay attention to the new regs; there have been important changes. Good luck!
Spring chinook fishing may open soon — depends on numbers — on the Yakima (to below Roza Dam). Standby. DFW’s Yakima fish pro Marc Divens may have info at 509-457-9301.
Getting out this weekend?
Resist the urge to pick up “orphaned” or “helpless” babies. Such “adoptions” become troublesome and expensive (holding wildlife in captivity carries fines to $200).
Homeys remind us that tick season is here. Tuck in pants and use proper repellents (with special attention to use on kids).
Few high camps are still closed for snow or mud or erosion, but most are open.
Avoid attracting wild animals. Store food in vehicles or hung out of reach. Don’t feed wildlife of any kind; getting used to human food is never a good thing — especially for them.
Fishing fun
Free Fishing Weekend is still set for June 6 and 7. No license required to fish or gather shellfish in Washington, but you will have to stay on open waters and observe size and limit rules.
Kiwanis Kids Free Fishing Derby for Saturday, June 6, at North Fiorito Lake, may happen. Stand by.
Cascade Field and Stream Kids’ Fishing Derby, co-sponsored by the USFS Cle Elum Ranger District has been cancelled for this year.
Other fishing thoughts
Recent stocking happened at Fiorito Lakes, Hanson and Easton Ponds, Lavender, Mattoon and others. Get the latest stocking info at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly and go fish.
Smallmouths are picking up in the Yakima (Tri-Cities area). Largely crank baits and dark grubs.
Walleye trolling on Potholes is hot in the Crab Creek channel, Lind Coulee arm and sand dunes.
Ocean fishing still shut down. Get info at www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (800-345-6223), www.oceansportfishing.com, or Pacific Salmon Charters at 800-831-2695.
Hunter ed classes
Online Basic Hunter Ed classes work. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are available through May, with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason (509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org).
Trevin Roletto’s Cle Elum traditional in-person classes are set to start June 15 and July 20. Start kids and rookies on their hunting careers properly trained. Rub elbows with some of our local DFW officers. Supervised live fire at the course end. Register on the DFW hunter ed web page.
Professional fishing?
Bonneville Power is again offering bucks in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program. First 25 are $5 each, next 175 get you $6, and each over 200 will pay $8. Tagged fish bring a $500 reward. There is a $10 coupon in there somewhere, too. Online seminars to fatten your wallet along with rules and other info found at 800-858-9015 or www.pikeminnow.org.
Enjoy this weekend and make plans for Memorial Day, weekend after next. Build a tradition of careful weekly outdoor jaunts with the elderly or someone else who is housebound. Take a kid, too. Say a prayer or a “Thanks!” for those who made you who you are today.
— JH