It’s open! (Well, sorta…) For details and the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Getting out (as possible) this long weekend?
Do not pick up “orphaned” or “helpless” babies. Such “adoptions” become troublesome and expensive (holding wildlife in captivity carries hefty fines).
Remember tick season! Tuck in pants and use safe and proper repellents — especially on kids.
Most day use and picnic areas are open and ready for your gang, but some high country areas are still closed because of snow or mud or erosion. Check with management agencies.
If you find a legit campsite or are away from your picnic site for a while, make sure your food is in a vehicle or hung out of a long-legged bear’s reach. Don’t feed wildlife of any kind; getting used to human food is never a good thing — especially for our wild friends.
Kids and summer camps
KEEN is still registering youngsters for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) — still likely to happen. Great for kids! Registration info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Hunting/shooting
Special hunt permit application deadline extended until midnight tomorrow (the 21st). Purchase applications from license vendors, at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/ or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free), then apply online or on the phone. Read the new regs; there have been important changes. Good luck!
Wenas target shooting restrictions in place again. Through Sept. 30, shooting along Durr Road is allowed only between sunrise and 10 a.m., to reduce the risk of wildfire.
Fishing fun
DFW Trout Derby (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby) is delayed but still coming within a few weeks. There will be great prizes and much family fun.
Free fishing weekend — June 8 and 9. No license needed, but fish only open waters and follow all regulations. For freshly-planted trout waters, see wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide.
Get it free “Fish Washington” mobile app (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html).
Great videos, current reports, lake maps and anything else you need to know about fishing around Paradise is free at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Walleye are hitting at Potholes, and Medicare Beach ‘bows are biting, too. Reports of smallmouths to three pounds and bucketmouths to seven have surfaced.
Ocean fishing choices are not yet available. Online, follow www.westportgrayland-chamber.org (800-345-6223) or www.experiencewestport.com. Direct info from www.oceansportfishing.com or Pacific Salmon Charters at 800-831-2695. Info for upcoming likely fishing trips, too.
Salmon?
Spring chinook fishing may open — depends on numbers — on the Yakima (to below Roza Dam). Standby. DFW’s Yakima fish pro Marc Divens may have info at 509-457-9301.
Snake River springers are open off and on under specific conditions. Check DFW web page for the latest info, and please follow guidelines.
Wild watch
Butterflies are showing on open, sunny areas with moisture seeps and variety of plants. Canyons, parks, gardens, meadows, pastures and forest clearings are good bets. Watch wildflowers. Take a good field guide, camera and binocs. We get dozens of striking species.
Farmers and wildlife agents report that Columbia Basin public and ag land is full of young birds right now. See coots, blackbirds, and others on wetlands. Pheasants, quail and burrowing owls are in the shrub-steppe and young nighthawks are catching insects in the afternoon sky.
Going (or been) out of state boating?
Clean your boat. Importation of aquatic invasive species can cost you $5,000 and a year in jail. Find more info on aquatic invasive species — and your watercraft passport — at wdfw.wa.gov/ais.
Professional fishing?
Bonneville Power offers bucks in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program. Online seminars, rules, and other info at 800-858-9015 or www.pikeminnow.org.
Basic hunter education classes
Trevin Roletto’s Cle Elum classes are June 15 and July 20. Register: DFW hunter ed web page.
Hunter ed classes
Online Basic Hunter Ed classes work. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are available for another week or two. Contact NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason for details at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Summer will soon be on. As your secret spots open, get a kid connected with nature’s rhythms and the wildflowers that surround us. Teach a boy or girl an outdoor skill, and another one for survival. Continue your tradition of weekly outdoor jaunts with the elderly or some housebound soul.
