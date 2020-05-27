Welcome back outdoors
It’s (a bit more) open! For details and the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Kids’ summer camps
KEEN is registering for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (K through grade 6) — still likely to happen. Great for kids! Registration info for all camps is at www.ycic.org.
Fishing fun now
DFW Trout Derby (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/contests/trout-derby) opened Saturday, with simple rules, great prizes, and family fun. Go to the website to find the derby lakes, fish one of them, catch a tagged trout, fill out the form and go claim your cool prize! Good luck!
Salmon comments
DFW wants your comments on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing. This is part of the annual North of Falcon process, involving state, federal and tribal fishery managers. Find proposals at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development#pending, and comment online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon/public-input or email to Rules.Coordinator@dfw.wa.gov.
Wild watch
Deer and elk are in the Upper County woods. In the hour or so before dark you may see a couple dozen deer and maybe some brand-new fawns nursing.
Avoid attracting wild animals to any summer gatherings you may be able to have. Store food in vehicles or hang it out of reach. Do not feed wildlife of any kind; getting them used to human food is never a good thing.
WildWatch Cams are no longer funded by DFW. Google “wildlife baby cameras” for a great variety of enjoyable family viewing. Check them out.
Head uphill for the wildflower colors of spring, including yellows, blues, purples, whites, pinks and others. Check out Table Mountain and Manastash Ridge areas. Take the camera.
A bit more outback play each weekend. Check out www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/okawen/ for trails and other nearby opportunities in the forest.
A bit over a week
First Saturday Bird Walk is 8 a.m. Saturday. Assemble at the Irene Rinehart parking lot. Bring optics, a camera, a guidebook (if you wish) and dress appropriately. All ages welcome.
Free fishing weekend is June 6 and 7. You will need no license to fish in open waters. Just follow all regulations. To find fish plants, see wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/statewide/.
Potholes is producing most everything. If it is open to you, the perch, rainbows, smallmouth bass, walleye and yellow bullhead are on the bite. Plenty of info is available at www.mardonresort.com.
River fishing
Yakima trout have been on good bites periodically. Check with local fly shops for current river conditions, and the latest on regional spring creeks. Also see info@ellensburgangler.com.
Sturgeon on much of Lake Roosevelt on the Columbia likely will be opening in June. Info from DFW Fish Pro Chris Donley (509-892-1001, ext. 307).
Yakima Springer fishing remains to be seen — depends on numbers and Covid 19 — to below Roza Dam. Standby. DFW’s Yakima fish pro Marc Divens may have info at 509-457-9301.
Professional fishing?
Bonneville Power again offers the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program. For seminars, rules, and other info go to www.pikeminnow.org. More info at 800-858-9015.
On the big water
Most ocean choices still closed. Ilwaco and Westport are prime, but… Check local chambers of commerce, 800-451-2542 or 800-345-6223. Current info on available fishing is always at hand at www.oceansportfishing.com or www.pacificsalmoncharters.com.
General fishing news
Get the free “Fish Washington” app (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html).
Great videos, current reports, lake maps and anything else you need to know about fishing through to pandemic around Paradise is free at www.northwestfishingreports.com.
Basic hunter safety
Trevin Roletto’s classes start June 15 and July 20 in Cle Elum. Get properly trained and meet local DFW officers. Supervised live fire at the course end. Register on the DFW hunter ed page.
Online Basic Hunter Ed classes are available. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Hunting/shooting
Wenas target shooting restrictions in place again. Through Sept. 30, shooting along Durr Road is allowed only between sunrise and 10 a.m., to reduce the risk of wildfire.
Summer is close. However you can manage it, kids need fishing, water, hiking, soil/dirt, wildlife, smelling flowers and insect examination to find their places in the rhythm of nature. You can help ensure their future by getting them out. The elderly or housebound need fresh air and sunshine, too, so take them along.
— JH