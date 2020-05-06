Welcome back outdoors
It’s open! (Well, some of it at least.) Governor Inslee announced dates and specific conditions of opening some state-managed ground and some recreation seasons. For details and the latest info, check out wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates or coronavirus.wa.gov.
Getting out this weekend?
Resist the urge to pick up “orphaned” or “helpless” babies. Such “adoptions” become trouble and expensive (holding wildlife in captivity carries fines in excess of $200).
Spring bears are raiders. Keep your camp clean — when you can have one — and store food and trash securely.
Homies remind that tick season is upon us. Tuck in pant legs and use proper repellents.
Next week
Leavenworth’s Annual Bird Fest is still on the books for next Thursday (May 14) through Sunday. Birds, geology, wildflowers and conservation. Take a guided trip or a leisurely walk, and most events are free. Take the camera. Google “Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest” for info.
Soon
Apply for special hunt permits by midnight Monday, May 18. Purchase applications from license vendors, at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov or at 877-945-3492 (toll-free), then apply online or on the phone. Pay attention to the info in the new regs; there have been some important changes. Good luck!
Still time — think ahead
KEEN is still registering youngsters for the Pond to Pines Summer Camps (for K through grade 6). These are great summer activities and still highly likely to happen. Find registration and info for all of the camps at www.ycic.org.
Fishing fun
Free “Fish Washington” mobile app is at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/mobile_app.html.
Icicle River springer fishing will not happen this year. Returns are too low.
Free Fishing Weekend is still on (as of today) for June 6 and 7. No license required to fish or gather shellfish in Washington, but you will have to stay on open waters and observe size and limit rules.
Rocky Ford Creek spies tell me it is heating up. Trico Mayfly is hatching. Trout to 24 inches are rising to mid-morning pale dun Mayfly hatch. If you are allowed to fish it, try trico in size 20 to 22, black body mayfly pattern or PMD in 14, cream color with white hackle.
Spring Chinook fishing on the Yakima (to below Roza Dam) remains to be seen. Check the regs and find more from Yakima fish pro Marc Divens, 509-457-9301. Stand by.
The Kid’s Fishing Derby (by Rodeo City morning Kiwanis) moves to this fall at the Naneum Pond. Still free, with prizes for kids 14 or under. Info from Roylene Crawford at 509-929-1782.
Wild watch
Hummingbirds are showing up. Got the nectar ready?
Ospreys are playing along the river. Visible birds are on nest platforms from the mouth of the Canyon to Easton.
A wide variety of bird and critter cameras are available online for your anytime family fun. Google “wildlife baby cameras” to find links to dozens of them across the country.
Wild flowers are blooming high and low all over the valley. Move uphill (Manastash or Reecer Creek Road to the timber), head down the Canyon, or point toward Vantage. Take a camera.
Some butterflies are back. Find purple, white and yellow flowers in sunny spots and keep watch for skippers, swallowtails, or a rare monarch.
Coming up
Online Basic Hunter Ed classes are available. Register online on the Washington DFW webpage (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic).
Women only one-day handgun classes (small groups) are still available through this month. Check with NRA-certified pistol instructor Marilyn Mason at 509-962-3002 or online at www.kvrpc.org.
Trevin Roletto’s traditional in-person classes are still scheduled to start June 15 and July 20 in Cle Elum. Start kids and rookies on their hunting careers properly trained and meet some of our local DFW officers. Live fire (supervised, of course) at the course end. Register on the DFW hunter ed web page.
Get outside as much as you can this weekend. Take a picnic and a small group of family and friends. Include a youngster and an old friend. Say a prayer for Mom and all those who made your outdoor time possible — give them all a big “Thank you!”
— JH