Fire is still a very big deal
Updates for land closures will be found at wdfw.wa.gov and www.dnr.wa.gov.
Covid-19 has not gone away
Updates are at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates (or coronavirus.wa.gov).
This weekend
National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday. Honorary chairs for this celebration (since 1971) are Social Media superstars “Dude Perfect,” known for the viral videos that have more than nine billion views. The focus of the day is the strong encouragement of all experienced hunters and fishers to mentor youth in the outdoor activities which enrich their lives. Think about doing something in honor of the billions of dollars that hunters and fishers have contributed for wildlife in America. You will find more information and plenty of useful and interesting materials at www.nhfday.org.
National Public Lands Day is also Saturday — and a free day for entry into all national parks. Find many activities by googling “National Public Lands Day.”
Our Second Youth hunting weekend is all weekend (the 28th and 29th) for non-pheasant upland game birds. Find details in the new Waterfowl & Upland Game Pamphlet.
In just over a week
Oct. 3 and 4 you can make a full weekend of the Annual Issaquah Salmon Days Festival. Enjoy salmon, hatchery tours, exhibits, arts & crafts booths, the Grand Parade, foods of the world and continuous live entertainment, along with chances to win big bucks for having fun. Prizes and fun thanks to this year’s Prime “Spawnsers.” Info at 206-270-2532 or www.salmondays.org.
Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day (youngsters under non-hunting adult supervision) is Saturday October 3 for eastern Washington duck and goose hunts.
Coming, probably
The 37th Tacoma Dome RV show is still planned for Oct. 8 to 11. Free parking and a dozen-plus RV dealers offering factory supported discounts, year-end closeouts and previews of 250 2019 models. Check it out at www.otshows.com/tfrv.
The 33rd annual Swauk-Teanaway Grange Hunters Breakfast MAY (stand by) happen Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to Noon on Ballard Hill Road near the mouth of the Teanaway. All you can eat “Ham & Eggs & Hotcakes” with hot coffee, cold juice and homemade apple butter. Adult breakfast will be $8 and kids half that. Questions to Claire Lucke 509-857-2580.
Coming hunting
A last-minute online or in-person hunter ed class may be found at www.hunter-ed.com/wa.
Chukar and quail open in just over a week (Oct. 3). Fair to good reports of bird numbers, but you’ll still have to work for them.
Waterfowl hunting opens in the next couple weeks. Irrigated portions of the Yakima Valley appear to be the best of our region, with scattered flocks of early migrants (mallards, widgeon and green-winged teal). Better as the season wears on.
Fall hunting prospects are online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects. You will find info about wildlife populations and access to public and private hunting lands there, too.
Modern firearm deer hunting opens in just over three weeks, on Saturday, 17 October. Numbers are good and deer are in fairly good shape, but access and closures are still up for grabs in places. For general access info, check out DFW “Feel Free to Hunt,” “Register to Hunt,” and “Hunting by Permission” areas. There are more than 850,000 acres of accessible private land scattered through eastern Washington. DFW offices and its web site can help you locate them.
Opening day of pheasants is Oct. 24, with some improved opportunities. Check out sites in Grant and Adams counties where roosters are being released (locations available at the regional office in Ephrata or on links at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects. Get info on release sites closer to home from Yakima office at 509-575-2740.
Remember chronic wasting disease (CWD) rules, and follow them carefully (violations are serious and will be costly). Check out wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases/chronic-wasting.
Wildlife care
Migrating birds need feeding, watering, and resting stopovers. Clean and set up the bird feeders and waterers. If you want some coaching, check out DFW’s Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary program info at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats.
Fishing
Yakima River is working for waders and floaters, and my spies recommend big October caddis, small hydrosyche, tan stones, beatis and mahogany duns.
Fall Chinook and Coho are picking up on the Yakima below Prosser. Check your regulations.
Hanford Reach of the Columbia is still alive.
Get outdoors. Local ponds have good family fishing. The weather is perfect for a hike in the Hanford National Monument. Explore the Manastash Ridge trail. Take the family and a picnic. Enjoy our clearing early fall weather.
— JH