Fire is still a big concern
Many restrictions have been relaxed. Still find updates for current rules at wdfw.wa.gov and www.dnr.wa.gov.
COVID-19 threatens an uptick
Updates for outdoor use are at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates (or coronavirus.wa.gov).
This weekend
First Saturday bird walk with Kittitas Audubon members in three days. The walk starts at 8 a.m. at Irene Rinehart parking lot and you are welcome. This always a pleasant walk along the Yakima River. Dress properly, wear your mask, and bring a field guide and optics if you wish. You will find info about “A Birding Guide to Kittitas County” and our local chapter at info@kittitasaudubon.org. Current newsletters, field trips, and so on, will be found at www.kittitasaudubon.org.
Youth Waterfowl Hunting Day (youngsters under non-hunting adult supervision) is Saturday (Oct. 3) for eastern Washington duck and goose hunts.
Chukar and quail opens this Saturday. I hear fair to good reports of bird numbers, but you’ll still have to work for them.
Annual Issaquah Salmon Days Festival is on — but virtual. Learn all you need to know at 206-270-2532 or www.salmondays.org.
Cancelled, cancelled
37th Tacoma Dome RV show has been cancelled. Stand by for 2021. Learn more at www.otshows.com/tfrv.
The 33nd annual Swauk-Teanaway Grange Hunters Breakfast joins the list of cancelled events. The Grange is still raising funds for kids’ Christmases, and you can help. Questions to Claire Lucke 509-857-2580. (Here’s to 2021!)
Free Hunters Breakfast is on the list, too. Normally just before modern firearm Elk season at PSE’s Wild Horse Visitors Center, hosted by PSE and the Kittitas County Field & Stream Club. Stand by for 2021.
Hunting on its way
A last-minute online or in-person hunter ed class may be found at www.hunter-ed.com/wa.
Waterfowl hunting opens in two weeks plus — Oct. 17. Irrigated portions of the Yakima Valley appear to be the best of our region, with plenty of ducks and geese in the Columbia Basin (weather rules). Early migrants (mallards, widgeon and green-winged teal) are scattered about.
Modern firearm deer hunting opens with waterfowl on Saturday, Oct. 17. Numbers are good and deer are in fairly good shape, but access and closures are still up for grabs in places. For general access info, check out DFW “Feel Free to Hunt,” “Register to Hunt,” and “Hunting by Permission” areas. There are more than 850,000 acres of accessible private land scattered through eastern Washington. DFW offices and its web site can help you locate them.
Fall hunting prospects are online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects. You will find info about wildlife populations and access to public and private hunting lands there, too.
Opening day of pheasants is Oct. 24, with some improved opportunities. Check out sites in Grant and Adams counties where roosters are being released (locations available at the regional office in Ephrata or on links at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects. Get info on release sites closer to home from Yakima office at 509-575-2740.
For Yakama Rez birds (ducks, quail or pheasants), call Sandra at 509-865-5121, ext. 6307 about hunting tribal lands and getting your permit.
Remember also the chronic wasting disease (CWD) rules, and follow them carefully (violations are serious and will be costly). Check out wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases/chronic-wasting.
Wildlife and family entertainment
Thanksgiving bird count is fun, simple and an hour. Count in your 15-foot diameter “count circle.” Check out www.utahbirds.org/cbc/ThanksgBirdCount.htm for info and instruction.
Elk and sheep are just beginning to show up around Oak Creek Wildlife Area. Take Highway 410 west from Yakima. At Highway 12, turn left for elk and right for bighorns. Good bighorn watching in the Yakima Canyon and up the Tieton, too.
Washington State Parks has everything from park tours to specifics about individual parks and the online reservations system for camping, cabins and wildlife during fall and winter. Facilities and activities, too. Find it all at www.parks.wa.gov.
Fall fishing
North Fiorito and Mattoon have, I hear, received catchable trout in the last few weeks. Go fish.
Potholes keeps producing fat perch, crappie and rainbows. (PowerBait and night crawlers.)
The birds are soon hunkering down
Back yard ready? A variety of feeders, feed and placement gets the best diversity of critters. Water, too. Find help at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/living/backyard.
There are wild critters in all directions — maybe even wolves. Make some sandwiches and go see something. Take a shut-in, the camera, spotting scope and binocs. Breathe the crisp air of Paradise.
