Habitat biologist Scott Downes will discuss shrub-steppe bird habitat at this month’s Kittitas Audubon Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., Thursday.
Downes, a habitat biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, has spent the past 20-plus years working on the ecology of the shrub-steppe and the wildlife of that ecosystem.
Downes obtained his masters of science from Central Washington University in 2004 studying the reproductive ecology and habitat relationships of sage thrasher. At the Department of Fish and Wildlife, he works to conserve and restore the shrub-steppe of Washington, with particular emphasis on the shrub-steppe of Kittitas and Yakima counties.
The presentation will include a look at some of the iconic and priority bird species of this habitat such as greater sage-grouse, burrowing owl, ferruginous hawk and sagebrush sparrow, and a look at the trends of their habitat, particularly in respect to recent large fires. The evening will finish with a shrub-steppe appreciation film put out by WDFW and Conservation Northwest in 2021 called “This Land is Part of Us.” Downes was part of the production team on this film that was designed to make the public appreciate this perilous and important habitat.
The Zoom link will be sent out to all Kittitas Audubon members soon, but everyone is welcome to join us at the talk. Non-members can access the Zoom link via kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com.