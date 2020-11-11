Kittitas Audubon Society is hosting its monthly program via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, according to a news release.
Join Laura Busby, Interpretive Specialist with Washington State Parks, on a tour through a rainbow of colors as we explore some of the surprising and intriguing roles they play in the lives of birds.
What causes the brilliant hue on a hummingbird throat or the soft blue of a bluebird? Light forms nature’s color palette that enriches our daily lives. Colors are profoundly important too, performing complex functions in nature. For birds, colors are necessary for all aspects of survival. Research continues to unveil interesting and intricate bird-color connections.
Laura Busby loves sharing the historical, natural and cultural resources of Washington State Parks with people. She comes to this work naturally — her career has included similar positions in diverse settings and organizations, including urban nature centers, historical farms, schools, national parks and zoos. As a Parks Interpretive Specialist, she provides programming in seven eastern Washington parks that stretch from Snoqualmie Pass to the Columbia River and south to the Yakama Indian Nation reservation.
The program is available to anyone in our communities. If you’d like to join this Zoom meeting, send an email to kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com and the link with instructions will be sent to you.