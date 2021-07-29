Austin Adkinson has been named the new pastor of the Ellensburg United Methodist Church, according to a news release from the church.
Adkinson, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, comes to Ellensburg from Haller Lake UMC in Seattle. Adkinson, who is one of the growing number of out queer clergy serving in the United Methodist Church in defiance of denominational rules, uses both they/them and he/him pronouns. They earned a Master of Divinity in New Testament Studies from Union Theological Seminary in New York City and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee.
As Adkinson gets acquainted with congregation members and the community, he looks forward to exploring how the people of Ellensburg UMC can continue to serve the community and make this world more like the kin-dom of God.
“I’ve already been blessed by the welcome from this community,” Adkinson said. “I can’t even begin to describe how much it meant to me as a queer pastor moving here in mid-June, to see the radical welcome of pride month celebrated all over town.”
Adkinson has worked at the local, conference, and denominational levels for full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in the United Methodist Church. They have a deep compassion for the oppressed, and believe deeply that an empowered laity, fully living out their discipleship to Jesus Christ, will bring justice into our world.
Part of Adkinson pastoral leadership involves efforts to make religious scholarship accessible to folks in the pews. It’s both a great way for helping committed Christians continue the lifelong journey of spiritual growth and a way of extending grace to those who doubt there’s a spiritual home for them in Christian spaces.
In order to stay connected with religious academia, Adkinson studies and teaches with The Praxis Forum of the Westar Institute, which is most known for its collaborative work on the historical Jesus by the Jesus Seminar in the ‘90s. Early scriptures that did not make it into the New Testament canon, such as The Gospel of Mary Magdalene and The Gospel of Thomas, particularly fascinate Pastor Adkinson. Samples of their devotions highlighting these scriptures can be found in recent issues of Westar’s magazine, The 4th R.
Adkinson has been a pastor at multiple churches in Washington, including North Mason UMC in Belfair, Browns Point UMC in Tacoma, and First Church of Seattle.