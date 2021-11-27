Messages of Faith: A Thanksgiving tale By Stephen Branine contributing columnist Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recently, our family watched the movie “The Man Who Invented Christmas.” The movie follows Charles Dickens as he writes his 1843 novel, “A Christmas Carol.” It is really delightful and full of Dickensian wordsmithing and banter between the author and the characters (who appear with him in his writing room) in his story and their real-life counterpart from which they are drawn. It got me to thinking what would it look like if Dickens would have written this type of story for Thanksgiving.If, instead of an Ebenezer Scrooge who was, as Dickens describes “a tight-fisted hand at the grind-stone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner!”, you have an ungrateful and selfish Ima Grumblin who is dissatisfied at everything and never gives credit to anyone else. There would certainly be some similarities between the two of them, and I would imagine that we would all still be hopeful that the end of the story would include a transformation for Grumblin just as there was for Scrooge. Before his change, Scrooge is the embodiment of everything that is anti-Christmas, and the same would be true of Grumblin being the living specimen of all that is anti-Thanksgiving.Certainly, Grumblin would be met on Thanksgiving Eve with the ghosts of Thanksgivings Past, Thanksgivings Present, and Thanksgivings still to come. As each of them takes our main character through the scenes devised to make a point, Ima would hopefully see how her actions towards others were received and how they in turn talked about her. Scrooge is greatly affected by the Cratchit family, Tiny Tim, his nephew and his family, and by seeing his own dead corpse and gravestone. To be forced to look upon your actions from another’s perspective and to see the end result of your life choices and attitudes might prove to be too much for anyone to not endear change.In the end, Scrooge repents. He turns from his manner of living and begins to live according to opposite principles. Better principles, morally good and kind principles, and principles that looked like the Spirit of Christmas. He was generous to charities, family, and friends in money and spirit. The change was genuine. What would a similar change look like in Grumblin? We could imagine she would say thank you to those who hold open the door, live with appreciation to her Maker for life and breath that day, remember to show appreciation to her employees, express contentment even for the windy days, and not be so demanding of everyone around her. And as I write those new principles Ima might exhibit after her change of heart, I am reminded how much I am like her. Or she is like me. You see, the message of the movie we watched was that the author, Dickens, was just as much changed by the writing of the story as the character Scrooge. In fact, Scrooge was Dickens — or Dickens was Scrooge.It is not others who need the transformation, or at least it is not our occupation to make sure they change. The story we are writing is our own. What can we learn from the gratitude or lack of gratitude, we have expressed in the past? May we get a glimpse behind the curtain of how God has provided all that we have and how he has used others to bless us without our knowing.We have been singing a new song at our church this season called "O Give Thanks" and the chorus says, "Oh, give thanks to God forever For all He's done, for all He's given For every grace, bring every praise To the giver of all, give thanks." Scripture commands us to give thanks for everything, I know ungratefulness is a sin just as much as abuse or being a Scrooge, and yet I need the reminder this season to live every day as Thanksgiving. May I always see God as the Giver of all things and keep Thanksgiving well. God has blessed us, every one!Stephen Branine is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church at the Liberty. 