Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87 after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. This was anticipated, given the relentless and deadly nature of such cancer. Though expected at some point, her passing has occurred at a precarious political moment. To no one’s surprise, this has thrown yet another log on the political fire that is burning like the wildfires in California — out of control and uncontained. The latest presidential debates are just the most recent flareup. We should all continue to pray for her family, and to pray for our country as well.
Ginsburg’s political views were clearly on the left of the spectrum. She was a champion for abortion-rights, the right of a woman to choose. Yet, she and the late Antonin Scalia were good friends. He was a champion of the right of the developing child to live and be protected. He almost defined the other side of the spectrum in his judicial and social philosophy. They were the political “Odd Couple.” They frequently voted differently on substantive issues, yet they had a friendship that spanned many years and many pointed legal arguments.
Chris Scalia, Justice Scalia’s son said this the morning after Ginsburg’s passing: “They held very strong, very different views. They wrote opinions that disagreed with each other’s opinions — and they didn’t pull any punches in those opinions — but they never let those strong, deeply held beliefs get in the way of their friendship.”
That friendship included trips to the opera together, exchanging flowers and cards on birthdays and more, and an often-playful kind of exchange while on the bench hearing cases on which they held nearly opposite views. She reported that she sometimes had to pinch herself to keep from laughing out loud at one of Scalia’s witty asides. Someone once asked him cynically why he would bother sending her flowers, because it won’t buy her vote on the pressing matter before the court. He answered, in effect, that the demands of friendship are different and higher.
Such friendship is hard to find. I have watched a number of my Facebook friends, for example, state over the past few months, “If you don’t agree with my ideology, then just ‘unfriend’ me now.” Others posted statements that basically said, “If you don’t agree with me, then I would be glad to sit you down and tell you how you are wrong. Otherwise, we have nothing to talk about.” The implication of these statements is chilling to our society that values free speech: “I will not listen to you because I have already made my mind up, and I don’t want to waste my time on your point of view.” It is a short step from that attitude to, “If I can’t get you to think like I do, then I will just shout you down or intimidate you with actual or threats of violence.” Our cities bear the smoldering scars of this approach.
Ginsburg and Scalia’s example rebukes our lack of civility. Jesus does, too. No one was more pointed in his moral and spiritual claims. Yet, his teaching was radically different at this point. Take a moment to ponder it more fully: “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same?” (Matthew 5:43-46, ESV).
Next time we want to shut down those who disagree with us, maybe we should just love them and pray for them. After all, Christians believe that Jesus’ kind of love is offered to those not worthy to receive it, and that includes all of us.
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church.