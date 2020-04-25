When I was attending the university, I was assigned to read selections from “Pensees” by Blaise Pascal. My religion/theology degree track offered an “apologetics” course, and I took it. My professor had done his doctoral research on what he called Romantic Theology from the work of C. S. Lewis and his friends. He assigned us to read Lewis’s Space Trilogy — an interesting and provocative assignment.
In that class, along with Lewis, we read Pascal. I was surely intrigued by the notes that this great scientist, philosopher and Christian was amassing for a magnum opus defending the faith. And that is what the “Pensees” is, a collection of notes that had not yet been organized for publication. They are Pascal’s Thoughts, as he prepared to write the book that was never written. Pascal died at the age of 39 in 1662. He had been in frail health for most of his life. Even as I write these words, I have a sinking feeling in my chest. I often wonder what might have come from this amazing man had he lived … longer.
As a man in my mid-60s, Pascal’s death at age 39 leaves me with more to think about. I have now outlived him by a quarter of a century. With my “extra” 25 years, I still don’t have a computer language named after me, and I have not invented anything like the barometer. I am struck by one of Pascal’s Pensees: “To render passion harmless let us behave as though we had only a week to live” (#386). And again, “All I know is that I must soon die, but what I know least about is this very death which I cannot evade” (part of #427).
Pascal was obviously aware of his mortality. His physical frailty reminded him of this repeatedly. In our time and place, we have grown rather accustomed to living longer and better. We were visiting with our oldest son and his wife yesterday — at a distance — about the progress of modern medicine and the culture-shock of COVID-19. For all our corporate medical progress in treating many diseases, some illnesses like this virus still arise and baffle everyone. Even though COVID-19 is nothing like the Black Plague, it has set off a panic like little else I have witnessed in my lifetime.
We need a refresher on mortality. Try these lines from the book of Psalms, #90, NET: “”You bring their lives to an end and they ‘fall asleep.’/ In the morning they are like the grass that sprouts up;/ in the morning it glistens and sprouts up;/ at evening time it withers and dries up” (vv. 5-6). “The years of our lives pass quickly, like a sigh” (v. 9b). “Even one’s best years are marred by trouble and oppression./ Yes, they pass quickly and we fly away” (v. 10b). These lines are reported to have been written by “Moses, the man of God.” He lived a long time by today’s standards, 120 years, but he still realized that there was something daunting about death. In light of mortality, Moses prayed, “Teach us to number our days/ that we may get a heart of wisdom” (v. 12, ESV). In other words, help us remember that our days are numbered, and then help us act accordingly.
Here is where the hope of Christian faith enters the human story. We need assurance for the future that even death cannot threaten. Jesus, based on his own resurrection from the dead, offers it: “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26, ESV). That last question is rather pointed isn’t it: “Do you believe this?”
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.