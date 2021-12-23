Messages of faith: Christmas expectations Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pastor Don Green/ Contributing columnist DanielsPhotography.com503-981-6626 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have high expectations of Christmas. We picture in our minds people singing Christmas carols, opening presents with family, children playing with new toys, people enjoying Christmas dinner. After all, it is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and the “Hap-Happiest Season of All.” But that’s not true for everyone. Many will find it a difficult time because something has interrupted the joy. It may be sickness, or death, or loneliness. We look to the Christmas season to be a time of perfect peace, harmony, and joy. But even the first Christmas was not that way.Joseph and Mary were a young couple engaged to be married. Like Christmas, an engagement is supposed to be a wonderful time. It was during this time that an angel appeared to Mary announcing that she would miraculously conceive and give birth to the Son of God. What joyful news! Yet what an interruption. How would she explain her pregnancy to Joseph? This was not their plan!We know how Joseph responded – he didn’t believe her. He could not buy her story of virgin conception. His plans for a happy home with the woman he loved disappeared. The only thing he knew to do was to divorce her. So that’s what Joseph decided to do, privately and quietly.Interruptions to our best laid plans can come at any time. If we’re not careful, our response can send us in the wrong direction. Joseph nearly went down the wrong path. Thankfully, God rescued him from his error. In a dream, Joseph was told not to fear to take Mary as his wife, for that which was conceived in her was from the Holy Spirit. She would bear a son and they would name him Jesus, for he would save his people from their sins. One of the keys to handling an interruption is to get God’s take on it. Once Joseph knew God’s perspective, he did not divorce Mary and chose to help raise the miracle child. But this was only the first interruption they faced. Instead of setting up his carpentry business in preparation for supporting his family, Joseph had to comply with a government mandate to go to Bethlehem and register for a tax. It was not good timing. Mary was nearing the end of her pregnancy. The trip was not in their plans. But off they went. When they got there, planning to stay in a motel, they found there were no vacancies and were forced to sleep in a stable. Another interruption. Then Mary went into labor, giving birth that very night in a stable! Not the birthing plan they had imagined.The difficulties were not over. They found a house to stay in while planning to return home as soon as the baby was able to travel safely. But a jealous King Herod, tipped off by the Wise Men that a rival king of the Jews had been born, ordered that all boy babies in and around Bethlehem, two years old and under, were to be killed. This required an immediate escape of the young family to Egypt where they were forced to flee. It wasn’t until the death of Herod that they were finally able to go home to Nazareth and live a more normal life.We all face challenges, trials, and suffering. Have you ever considered that these interruptions could be redirecting your life in a positive direction? Surely the path Joseph and Mary’s future took was not what they had planned, but it was so much better! God can do that in our lives as well. Maybe we should be asking, "God, are you using this to do something great in my life?" All things work together for good, for those who love God and are called according to his purpose. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.That first Christmas did not go as Joseph and Mary planned yet despite all the interruptions, they gained perspective, trusted God, and were able to flourish. As we praise and thank God, even amid difficult circumstances, something of the peace of God that Jesus came to bring will be ours.  