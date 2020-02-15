I would like to tell a story of what Christian love looks like.
In the fall of 2014 I was approached by Roger McCune, then director of FISH food bank, to serve on the board of the Homeless and Affordable Housing Network of Kittitas County (HHNKC). I recall the first meeting I attended; a guest speaker from Yakima explained about a sheltering program they were running where churches housed overnight in their buildings people experiencing homelessness. I distinctly remember thinking, “We could do that.”
As it so happened, I was president of the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association (KVMA) that year so was in a position to present this idea to the KVMA members and ascertain if there was interest in starting a similar program in our community. At our next luncheon I asked Roger to briefly explain about the homeless situation in our community and then I asked, “Is anyone interested in meeting to discuss the possibility of our churches hosting a cold weather shelter?”
In response, pastors from First Christian, First Lutheran, United Methodist, and Mercer Creek churches agreed to meet, along with a couple of other key people from the community. It was no mere coincidence that two of those pastors, who had only arrived in Ellensburg the previous spring and summer, both had experience working with cold weather shelters in their previous towns. God in his providence always brings the right people together for the accomplishment of his purposes.
There should be no doubt that caring for others with the love of Christ is of eternal importance to God. Jesus told us that when we feed the hungry and thirsty; when we welcome the stranger; when we clothe the naked; and when we visit the sick and imprisoned it is as if we are ministering to him. He says this in the context of God separating people one from another, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, to determine who will receive eternal life, and who will go away into eternal punishment. (Matt 25:31-46) Loving and caring for men and women who are struggling in life is a serious matter to God.
Our newly formed group met together over the next few weeks working out the details for a cold weather shelter in our community. Jen Stuart obtained policy and procedure manuals from the shelter she previously worked with and we were able to adapt them for our use. Scott Sinner advised us not to take on more than what we could do well, so we started the shelter in three downtown churches (First Christian, First Lutheran, and United Methodist) for five nights a week beginning the first Monday of December. It was definitely a labor of love that first year as we had only a handful of volunteers, some of whom were staying awake multiple nights a week. We showed the love of God to 37 different individuals in the three months the shelter was open that year. We helped feed and clothe them; we kept them warm and safe; we visited with them, heard their stories, and tried to point them to other resources in town who could help meet their needs. And yes, some of us even visited a few of them who ended up in jail for part of that time.
The Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter is now in its sixth year. We have been blessed to have seven churches hosting the shelter beginning the second year so we could cover every night of the week. Well over a hundred people volunteer each year to help staff the shelter. Although there is a growing number of people from various groups in the community who volunteer their time, the bulk of those helping are Christians who desire to minister to those affected by homelessness and show them the love of God. The shelter now serves over 70 different individuals each year. Attendance has run as high as 20 or more in any one night but typically averages about 12-15. That means during a four month season we have nearly 1,500 sign-ins; that is 1,500 times people are not sleeping on the streets of Ellensburg during the coldest winter months.
To see what Christian loves looks like you do not need to look any further than the Ellensburg cold Weather Shelter and its volunteers. Why not show your love by volunteering.
Don Green is the pastor of First Christian Church in Ellensburg.