Because of Valentine’s Day, the focus in February is love. So, the title of this week’s Message of Faith is “The Experience and Expression of God’s love”. Which for me is an exciting discussion, because I am not sure that it is possible to know what love is before it is experienced.
Genesis 1:27 reads, “So God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them”. By faith, I believe this to be true, and by accepting it as a reality I can know that I have the ability to love because the Bible also reads that “God is love” (1John 4:16).
However, in the third chapter of Genesis, there is the story of the man and woman disobeying God’s command to not eat from the forbidden tree, for if they did they would surely die. In other words, death would enter into the history of mankind and a schism happened in their relationship with God. They entered into a state of unrighteousness and were no longer able to fellowship with the Holy God like they could before they disobeyed.
But, since God is love, He provided a way for our forgiveness in Christ Jesus. Ephesians 1: 7, “In Him, we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace that He lavished on us. At this juncture, I need to believe and understand that I am unrighteous and in need of God’s forgiveness.” “As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world ...” (Ephesians 2: 1 & 2).
It was not easy for me to admit and agree with scripture that I was in need of his forgiveness, that I was not his friend in my unrighteousness. Matthew 5: 3 reads, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.” So I believed and asked God for His forgiveness. “But because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions — it is by grace you have been saved” (Ephesians 2; 4 & 5).
With my asking for forgiveness for my sins, God, by his Spirit gave me a peace that assured me of his love. “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God.” (Romans 5:1 & 2).
I have now experienced God’s love through grace, so by grace, I can now share my love with others. Would you join me as we love each other through God’s grace?
Roger McCune is the pastor at Thorp Community Church.