In “Mere Christianity,” C. S. Lewis talks about faith as a quality that enables a person to act on what reason and evidence have already supported.
To illustrate the idea, he asks his readers to imagine a youth standing at the edge of the swimming pool. That youth is getting ready to dive into the pool, perhaps for the first time. Let’s suppose that he has heard the authorities speak about the ability of the human body to float. He has listened carefully to the voice of experience from his peers who dive into the pool regularly. He has visualized himself diving. He believes that he has the skills to do so, based on his reason, the experience of others, and trusted authority.
But as he stands there by the pool, a weird sensation comes over him. He feels like it may not work for him, that maybe the authorities could be wrong in his case, that his peers could have been unreliable witnesses to their own experience. He has doubt.
Faith is taking the leap anyway, despite these misgivings, based on the good evidence already understood and accepted. Faith is not contrary to reason; it is contrary to doubt, an emotional response based on momentary circumstances. The leap of faith is a leap into the light of good evidence, not into the blind void.
Consider how a famous cold-case homicide detective came to believe in the story of Jesus from the New Testament of the Bible. His name is J. Warner Wallace. By the age of 35, Wallace had become a cold-case homicide detective in Los Angeles. He had investigated many high-profile cases. Over the years, he was interviewed on network TV about some of these cases. He had also become a rather hard-boiled skeptic about religious matters. But through an unlikely turn of events, he decided to apply his cold-case methods to the story of Jesus from the Gospels.
One after another, his objections to the story of Jesus fell to the historical evidence. He evaluated the ancient documentary witnesses to Jesus and found them reliable. He reviewed the “chain of custody” for those ancient documents and found it sound and believable. There was consistency over the first couple of centuries of witness to Jesus. He came one day to a detective’s crisis: when the evidence is compelling, you present the case in court. The growing mass of circumstantial evidence for Jesus had become compelling, and he could not avoid drawing a conclusion.
At this point, Wallace was standing by the edge of the pool. What was he going to do? He had examined the authorities who preserved the story and teaching of Jesus and had found them reliable. He had reviewed the personal evidence of those purporting to be eyewitnesses to Jesus’ words and actions, and he found them consistent and compelling.
He had considered ancient and modern objections to the story of Jesus and found them to be weak. As the water of the pool rippled in front of him, he wondered if he could really swim in it as so many before him had testified. You can read his story and review the evidence with him in his book, Cold-case Christianity: A Homicide Detective Investigates the Claims of the Gospels.
Both Lewis and Wallace would challenge us in the same way. Look at the evidence with an open mind, and be self-critical. Everyone can be guilty of wishful thinking. Both of these guys rather wanted the story of Jesus not to be true, until the evidence seemed compelling. But when they were convinced otherwise, they took the plunge. They would say, “Come on in, the water’s fine.”
Jesus put it more like this: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke on you and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29, NET).
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor or the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.